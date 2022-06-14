Move Over Mike Myers, A Bunch Of Star Wars Fans Group Sang Bohemian Rhapsody, And The Video Is Delightful

There are few fans quite as passionate as those that are dedicated to Star Wars. For better or worse they tend to be quite dedicated to being Star Wars fans and while that can result in some quite heated arguments over the state of Star Wars today , we also see them come together in a shared love for the galaxy, far, far away. We saw that with the recent Star Wars Celebration Anaheim , and now we’re seeing it in a viral clip of fans singing Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” together.

Following the recent Star Wars celebration there was an afterparty event called Mosh Eisley, that saw fans come together at a local bar for one last hurrah. Lucasfilm Story Group member Matt Martin, who has been involved in everything from the Galactic Starcruiser to video games and books, recently posted a clip of the event to Twitter , which includes the audience singing “Bohemian Rhapsody” together like something out of Wayne’s World . The whole thing is just incredible. Check it out.

Just found this video from Mosh Eisley featuring a crowd of lightsaber toting Star Wars fans singing Queen. I love this weird fandom. pic.twitter.com/hUB3JG1WGyJune 12, 2022 See more

As Matt Martin says, this fandom is quite weird. It’s certainly not everyday that you see a dark room full of lightsabers that includes a group performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” At the same time, when the song starts playing, it’s difficult not to get wrapped up and start singing along. A few fans responded to the initial tweet with their own videos of the same event and you can tell literally everybody is just rocking out to Queen.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is one of those songs that just lends itself well to group singing. There’s a reason the scene from Wayne’s World is the most iconic part of that whole movie. And group singing is nice because that way even those of us who can’t sing can have fun as the collective voices always sound good.

Fandoms can so often get toxic and obnoxious, just ask Game of Thrones , that it’s cool to see moments like this because it reminds you why people got into things like this in the first place. When fandoms get out of control and people start to get angry about a movie they didn’t like or a character that does something they don’t approve of, you can start to wonder why you started to become a devoted fan in the first place. “Bohemian Rhapsody” may have little to do with Star Wars but it’s a song that most people love and they get to share that joy in it together. It’s why events like Star Wars Celebration happen.