This New Luke Skywalker LEGO Set Features New Tech That Is Sure To Be A Disturbance In The Force

LEGO has been making official Star Wars sets for so long that some of us never lived in a world where those colorful, interlocking bricks weren’t used to recreate some of the best moments from the galaxy far, far away. There have been massive and expensive Death Star sets, some throwbacks featuring iconic characters and modes of transportation, and just about everything else under Tatooine’s two suns. This alliance is about to usher in a new era, and I couldn’t be more pumped up.

One of the first sets featuring LEGO’s new SMART Play system, this Luke Skywalker Red Five X-Wing build will surely be a disturbance in the Force so strong that I wouldn’t be surprised if Obi-Wan Kenobi himself showed up to see what’s going on. Come along as I break down all the details about this revolutionary build and how LEGO’s new tech could be a game-changer.

(Image credit: LEGO)

This LEGO Star Wars Set Has All You Need To Recreate One Of Cinema’s Greatest Moments

Okay, before I get into all the nifty high-tech features of this new LEGO set currently available for pre-order (it ships in early March), I first have to break down just how cool this new X-Wing looks. Looking almost exactly like the fighter Luke Skywalker piloted when he took on the Red Five call sign in Star Wars: A New Hope, this modestly-sized set comes with everything you need to recreate the iconic trench run. You’ve got a battle-scarred X-Wing, Luke and R2D2, one of the massive trench guns used by the Empire’s defenses on the Death Star, and so much more.

Though it doesn’t include any pieces of the Death Star’s trench or additional ships (those are sold separately, I’m afraid), this has more than enough to put yourself in the shoes of the young Jedi as he becomes one with the Force.

So, about that SMART Play system and how this tech makes it unlike anything else…

(Image credit: LEGO)

LEGO’s New Smart Play Tech Makes This More Than Your Standard X-Wing

In 2026, LEGO introduced the next phase in the interlocking bricks story with the debut of the SMART Play system. Though the set, as well as others using the new system, comes with all the standard bricks and minifigs we’ve come to know and love over the years, it also includes several high-tech pieces that make it more than your standard X-Wing.

Included in the set is a SMART Brick that can be placed into the X-Wing to make it come to life with sounds, lights, and innerconnectivity with other new pieces in the set. This includes two SMART minifigs (Luke and Leia) and a handful of SMART tags that can be used to activate the Imperial turret, the Rebel transporter, and R2D2. If you’ve ever wanted to recreate the catty back-and-forth between Luke and R2 en route to the Death Star, now’s your chance!

(Image credit: LEGO)

Some LEGO Red Five X-Wing Quick Specs

As you can tell, I’m pretty excited to see what this LEGO set has to offer, especially with the places this new tech can take us. That said, here are some nitty-gritty details about everything that comes in the box

Price: $89.99

$89.99 Ship Date: March 1, 2026

March 1, 2026 No. of Pieces: 581 (Including 1 SMART Brick, 5 SMART Tags, 1 SMART Charger)

581 (Including 1 SMART Brick, 5 SMART Tags, 1 SMART Charger) No. of Minifigs : 5 (Including 2 Smart Minifigs)

: 5 (Including 2 Smart Minifigs) Suggested Age: 6+

6+ Size: 2 inches high, 8.5 inches long, 7.5 inches wide

With my birthday falling in the same month as the new X-Wing’s arrival, I’m going be leaving some not-so-subtle hints around the house. Hopefully, my wife or kids pick up on them so I can give this impressive build a shot!