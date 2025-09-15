LEGO's New Star Wars Set Costs $1000, But I Think I Can Get My Sister To Buy It For My Nephew

I’m not a person who cares about displaying LEGO sets after they are built. I get all my enjoyment in the building process and taking in the final result for a little while, before breaking them apart and doing it all over again. That’s where I think my scheme to get my sister to give her son, my nephew, the new Death Star LEGO set for Christmas. I’d love to help him build it, and he can admire it on his shelf after that.

Yeah, It’s Expensive, But That’s Hardly A Surprise

It’ll come as no surprise that a giant Star Wars LEGO set comes with a giant price tag. For this new Death Star set, the price is $999.99. Yeah, it took my breath away, too. Still, it’s quite an amazing set, and my nephew is just at that age where he still loves to play with LEGO, but is responsible enough to take care of a set this expensive. He’s also a huge Star Wars fan.

I would say my sister and her husband are raising their kids right. They love LEGO and Star Wars, though most of their LEGO efforts have gone towards the Harry Potter franchise over the last couple of Christmases. They’ve spent at least this much on Harry Potter sets, including the giant Hogwarts set. I say now is the time to upgrade to a franchise I like better, Star Wars. In fact, I’ve already purchased my gift for him, which is the more moderately priced Imperial Star Destroyer, on Prime Day.

Price Is Relative When It Comes To Really Cool LEGO Sets

While most of us would blush at the price of this Death Star set, it really isn’t out of line for what LEGO sets from major franchises cost these days. The Death Star comes with all kinds of great stuff that, if it doesn’t totally justify the price (what really does?), does make it understandable. For starters, it’s 9,023 pieces. That’s nearly 3,000 more pieces than the big Hogwarts set, for example.

Then there are the minifigs. It comes with a whopping 38 minifigs! Darth Vader, R2D2, multiple Luke Skywalkers and Han Solos (including both dressed as Stormtroopers), Princess Leia, Chewbacca, Imperial Guards, and various other characters who appear in Death Star scenes across the franchise, and some who don’t. My favorite has to be the Stormtrooper lifeguard in red swim trunks. 38 minifigs! (I had to add that a second time for emphasis).

For Any Star Wars Fan, This Is Spectacular

My sister’s kids were introduced to the Star Wars franchise with The Mandalorian (which you can watch with a Disney+ subscription), and they loved it from the jump. They have watched almost everything in the franchise, including all 11 live-action movies and every animated show, plus most of the live-action shows.

Of course, I’ve watched them all, too, and I still love the franchise that has been around basically my whole life, having seen Return of the Jedi multiple times when it was first released in theaters in 1983. I really want to build this Death Star. It’s up to my sister to make this a very special Christmas for my nephew.