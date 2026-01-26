This New LEGO Bugs Bunny Set Is Perfect For Looney Tunes Fans, But What's Up With Those Eyes?

When it comes to pop culture institutions that make me all nostalgic, Looney Tunes is in a league of its own. I spent hours watching Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of those legendary characters get into mischief as a kid. I was obsessed, and had everything from toys to video games to one of those ridiculous ‘90s shirts with the franchise mainstays wearing baggy clothes (you know the ones). But I never had a LEGO Looney Tunes set…

Well, that could change with this incredibly detailed and eye-popping Bugs Bunny set. It’s flashy, it’s colorful, and it makes me want to say “What’s up, Doc?” because of those eyes that are staring into my soul as I write this. With Spring (and Easter) down the road, I think I’m going to pick this up, even if it’s because Bugs is hypnotizing me with those eyes.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Even With Bugs Bunny’s Eyes, This LEGO Looney Tunes Set Looks Amazing

All jokes aside about Bugs Bunny’s soul-piercing gaze, this LEGO Looney Tunes set is an absolute gem for longtime fans. The attention to detail in and around the iconic cartoon character’s face is on a different level, and I can totally see where a lot of the set’s 605 pieces are going. I mean, you can almost hear Bugs go “What’s up, Doc?” with that carrot held so close to his mouth and pinky extended out into the air.

Though the set doesn’t use any of LEGO’s new SMART Play technology that you can find with the new Star Wars build, maybe the toy company will come out with some programmable bricks that’ll allow this plastic version of Bugs say that line. Here’s to wishful thinking!

(Image credit: LEGO)

This Could Make One Great And Unique Spring Decoration

I’m writing this in the dead of winter (I’m about to get blanketed by a foot or more of snow), so I’m trying to keep myself warm by thinking about the warmer months ahead. I already have a LEGO bonsai tree that comes with flower pedals for some extra pizzazz, and this Looney Tunes set would be perfect right next to it on my bookshelf.

My wife likes to go all out with Easter decorations, and Bugs is technically a bunny, so that could work as well. One of the coolest things about this set is the fact that it’s made to look like Bugs is coming out of a hole, and that opens the door for so many possibilities around the house.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Some LEGO Bugs Bunny Quick Specs

One thing I really like to include whenever I’m sharing new LEGO sets is to provide some quick specs about the build to hopefully help when it comes to the decision-making process. While this Bugs Bunny isn’t as expensive or massive as that Death Star set LEGO released last year, sometimes it’s best to have the basic facts. That said…

Price: $39.99

$39.99 No. Of Pieces: 605

605 Suggested Age: 14+

14+ Size: 7 inches high, 9 inches wide, 5 inches deep

This LEGO Looney Tunes set isn’t going to break the bank; it has some great details, and it encapsulates what makes Bugs Bunny such a legendary and beloved character.