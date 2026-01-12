LEGO Has A New Throwback Star Wars Set, And Unlike The Death Star, It Won't Cost You A (Mechanical) Arm And A Leg
Let's go back to Hoth!
Remember a few months ago when LEGO dropped an epic Star Wars set that cost a cool $1,000? The massive Death Star, which is made up of over 9,000 individual pieces, is probably the coolest (and most expensive) build to come from the “galaxy far, far away,” but at that price, it costs a mechanical arm and leg to purchase. Well, there’s another set from George Lucas’ OG trilogy that’s nearly as cool and a fraction of the price.
This AT-AT LEGO set, which features the Galactic Empire’s all-terrain transport first seen during the Battle of Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back, aka the best Star Wars movie, just looks so cool. While it is hitting me in the feels, it’s not hitting my wallet too hard, and that makes me want it even more. Let’s break down this awesome set, brick by brick.
This Striking AT-AT Set Is Taking Me Back To The Battle Of Hoth
When I was a kid, there was nothing I liked more than the Battle of Hoth. Whether it was watching my old pre-Special Release VHS copy of The Empire Strikes Back until the tape got warped, playing Shadows of the Empire and Rogue Squadron on N64 for hours on end, or creating the battle with my toys, I couldn’t get enough. This modestly-sized LEGO set takes me back, and I need it!
It includes the Empire’s elephant-like transporter, a Rebel Alliance snowspeeder (with attached tow cable), and a stand that keeps it all in place. The only drawback is the lack of minifigs, as a Luke Skywalker figure hanging on the belly of the mechanical beast would have been a nice touch.
Unlike The Death Star, This Won’t Take All Your Money (Or Your Time)
What I really love about this AT-AT LEGO set, besides the fact that Hoth is my jam, is the fact that it’s not expensive. The Death Star, as well as other massive LEGO Star Wars builds, come with a hefty price that makes it hard for the average person to justify. That’s not a problem here, as this build has a $64.99 pricetag. That’s not bad at all…
This set is also only 525 pieces, which feels like something I could put together in one sitting while watching the OG trilogy (longer if someone gets me started on the abomination that is the dance sequence in the Special Edition Return of the Jedi). It’s not the smallest set, but it’s definitely not as big a commitment as the 9,000-piece Death Star.
Some LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Quick Specs
I’ve gone on pretty long about this killer AT-AT LEGO set, but before I go, I need to break down some quick stats that should help like-minded folks make a decision.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
- Price: $64.99
- No. Of Pieces: 525
- Suggested Age: 18+
- Size: 6.5 inches high, 7.5 inches long, 4.5 inches wide
- Bonus Items: Rebel snowspeeder with tow cable; stand for displaying
While it may prove to be a little too big and intricate for kids, the young at heart will surely get a lot out of this. Considering I have an open spot on my office shelf for something like this (and my birthday is a couple of months away), this needs to happen.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.