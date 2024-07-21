Upcoming LEGO Star Wars Sets: All The New And Recent Releases

In 1998, the LEGO game changed forever. That was the year that Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group first reached a licensing agreement that would see the production of a toy line based on the movies in the Star Wars franchise, and the building block brand has never been the same. To date, nearly a thousand different sets have been made, and there is no end in sight – meaning that there are always recent releases to enjoy and upcoming LEGO Star Wars sets to anticipate (in addition to all of the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows).

Announcements about new sets from various points in the Star Wars timeline are made regularly – some of them being small kits for kids and desk toys and others being massive, expert-level construction projects – and we’ve put together this guide to help you keep track of all of them. To start, let’s review the builds that you can purchase right now.

Recent Releases

These are the LEGO Star Wars sets that have very recently hit store shelves and are now available for instant purchase.

Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter

(Image credit: LEGO)

Are you or your child a Clone Wars/The Bad Batch fan? This would make a fun addition to your LEGO collection, featuring not just the clone trooper Rex (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) but also a mini Y-Wing bomber that he can zoom around in.

Buy the Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter set on LEGO.com

Ambush on Mandalore Battle Pack

(Image credit: LEGO)

Sets based on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian have been regularly produced by LEGO, and the company very recently released two based on the streaming show’s most recent season. “Ambush on Mandalore” depicts a collection of Imperial commandos doing battle with a couple of Mandalorian warriors.

Buy the Ambush on Mandalore Battle Pack set on LEGO.com

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Paz Vizsla and Moff Gideon Battle

(Image credit: LEGO)

If you want to up your Imperials vs. Mandalore game, you can also pick up “Paz Vizsla and Moff Gideon Battle,” which includes both the eponymous Mandalorian hero (played by Tait Fletcher on the show) and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) as well as two Praetorian Guards.

Buy the Paz Vizsla and Moff Gideon Battle set on LEGO.com

Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech

(Image credit: LEGO)

Not every Star Wars set is based specifically one something from a film or TV show, and this is a perfect example. LEGO regularly produces “mech” suits for popular characters (you’ll find many of them in the Marvel theme, for instance), and this is a new one built around the legendary Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

Buy the Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech set at LEGO.com

TIE Interceptor

(Image credit: LEGO)

Some of the biggest LEGO sets of all time have been a part of the Star Wars theme, and if you are in the habit of collecting these massive builds, you’ll want to pick up this 1,931 piece TIE Interceptor, based on the Imperial ship from the original trilogy.

Buy the TIE Interceptor set on LEGO.com

Upcoming Releases

Want the low down on the LEGO Star Wars sets that are coming soon? You’ve come to the right place. Here’s a list of the announced sets on the way, most of which are now available for pre-order.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024

(Image credit: LEGO)

It’s perhaps a bit early to be thinking about the holiday season, but you can pre-order this set now and then know that you have it in December when everyone you know is running around panicked because they haven’t purchased gifts yet. This LEGO Star Wars advent calendar gives collectors the opportunity for 24 days of surprises, including miniships, droids, and exclusive minifigures.

Release Date: September 1, 2024

Pre-order the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 set on LEGO.com

Desert Skiff & Sarlacc Pit

(Image credit: LEGO)

The Book Of Boba Fett forever changed our perception of certain events in the first act of Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi, but the battle on the Desert Skiff in the 1983 blockbuster is a classic action sequence in the franchise, and this LEGO set brings that moment to life with six minifigures and both skiff and sarlacc pit builds.

Release Date: August 1, 2024

Pre-order the Desert Skiff & Sarlacc Pit set on LEGO.com

Ahsoka Tano's Duel on Peridea

(Image credit: LEGO)

Need some more LEGO lightsaber duel action in your life? You may want to pick up a “Ahsoka Tano's Duel on Peridea” set, which allows builders to bring to life a scene from the Disney+ original series Ahsoka. A total of 382 pieces are dedicated to constructing a base on which the five minifigures – Ahsoka Tano, Grand Admiral Thrawn, Morgan Elsbeth, Ezra Bridger and a Night Trooper – can battle.

Release Date: August 1, 2024

Pre-order the Ahsoka Tano's Duel on Peridea set on LEGO.com

C-3PO

(Image credit: LEGO)

LEGO has released many large R2-D2 themed builds, and now C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) is getting his turn in the spotlight. Modeled after the incarnation of the character from the sequel trilogy, complete with silver leg, the set is a 1,138-piece build and stands over 15 inches tall when constructed.

Release Date: August 1, 2024

Pre-order the C-3PO set on LEGO.com

Creative Play Droid Builder

(Image credit: LEGO)

This is a weird little set! Builders have the opportunity to construct four different droids (R2-D2, Chopper a.k.a. C1-10P, QT-KT, and R5-J2), but you can have fun dressing them up with fun accessories like a cowboy hat and a mustache. Also included is a Young Princess Leia minifigure that comes with a tiny Lola a.k.a. L0-LA59 from the Disney+ limited series Obi-wan Kenobi.

Release Date: August 1, 2024

Pre-order the Creative Play Droid Builder set on LEGO.com

The Dark Falcon

(Image credit: LEGO)

LEGO has had a long connection to Star Wars beyond just toys, as there are also many original animated features and specials from the building block brand. The Dark Falcon, an “evil” version of the Millennium Falcon, hails from one of these projects, namely the Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Disney+ special. It’s a big set, with 1,579 pieces and six minifigures.

Release Date: August 1, 2024

Pre-order the Dark Falcon set on LEGO.com

TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-up

(Image credit: LEGO)

Why buy two separate Star Wars ship sets when you can get this set that comes with two included? If you have a hankering to zoom some toys around your room or set up a cool display, this build includes two of the franchise’s most iconic designs for just a little over $100.

Release Date: August 1, 2024

Pre-order the TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-up set on LEGO.com

Imperial Star Destroyer

(Image credit: LEGO)

This Imperial Star Destroyer set isn’t one of the massive Star Wars LEGO sets that have been produced, and instead is a scaled-down version of the classic ship with a more average consumer-friendly price. It’s still big, and the set includes seven minifigures, but it won’t run you hundreds of dollars.

Release Date: August 1, 2024

Pre-order the Imperial Star Destroyer set on LEGO.com

Stay tuned for more news about upcoming LEGO Star Wars sets, and we’ll continue to update this feature as announcements are made. And check out our ranking of the best sci-fi movies ever to see where we rank certain titles from the Star Wars franchise (spoiler alert: two made the list).