Samuel L. Jackson Has Seen The Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith Anniversary Poster, And He Is As Pumped Up As I Am

While Star Wars fans were busy reacting to the Andor Season 2 trailer, which will be available to those with a Disney+ subscription on April 22nd, Lucasfilm also announced the return of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith to theaters as part of the 2025 Movie Schedule. The news came with a new poster commemorating the 20th anniversary that left even Samuel L. Jackson pumped for the re-release.

Unlike the original Revenge of the Sith poster *which featured Darth Vader’s looming presence behind floating heads of Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, and Natalie Portman, Jackson, and Yoda and gave away the epic lightsaber battle between McGregor and Christensen characters) the 20th-anniversary poster designed by Matt Ferguson is much simpler. That poster features the same looming Darth Vader presence and a smaller silhouette of the lightsaber battle, but instead of floating heads, it’s Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker that takes center stage. In addition, the background depicts the space battle and Mustafar.

The poster immediately grabbed the attention of Jackson, who played Jedi Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequels, who shared the poster to his 8.8 million followers, captioning it with a trio of fist bumps. Take a look:

(Image credit: Instagram)

If Jackson is excited, then so am I! The Revenge of the Sith rerelease doesn’t come as a huge surprise as Lucasfilm and Disney have made it a habit to give the films an extra theatrical run during big anniversary years. However, it is a big deal because it marks the first time the movie will be released in 4DX technology both in the US and worldwide. I don’t know about you, but experiencing Anakin Skywalker’s Darth Vader transformation on a big screen in high-motion chairs might give Disney Parks’ Star Wars-themed attractions a run for their money.

Episode III concluded the prequel trilogy when it was released in 2005 and was the last Star Wars film released before Disney acquired Lucasfilm and launched the sequel trilogy in 2015. The movie takes place three years after the star of the Clone Wars (which began in Episode 2) and begins with Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker rescuing Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) from General Grievous. As if Grievous escaping isn’t bad enough, Anakin forms a bond with Palpatine and turns on the Jedi when asked to spy on the chancellor. This leads to his embracing the Dark Side and forces the remaining Jedi into hiding -- even the powerful ones.

Unfortunately, Jackson’s Mace Windu dies in the film at the hands of Sith Lord Dath Sidious/Palpatine and Anakin. However, he’s reprised his role in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars film, which is set in the three-year period between Episode II and Episode III. He also made a vocal cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which can be heard when Rey is fighting a resurrected Palpatine. And there have been rumors that Jackson will come back as Mace Windu again in the future, which the Pulp Fiction star is on board with.

Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith hits theaters on April 25th, where it will run in various formats for one week only. As of writing, tickets are not yet on sale.