There are popular movie franchises, and then there's Star Wars. Generations were brought up on the galaxy far, far away, which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription. But while the franchise has continued growing thanks to live-actions hows on the streaming service, it's been missing from theaters following The Rise of Skywalker's ending. Although that's seemingly changing, as we just got the best sign yet that a new Star Wars movie is actually filming this year. Someone cue the theme song!

It's been years since Star Wars was in theaters. While Lucasfilm announced a new trilogy as well as The Mandalorian and Grogu flick, production hasn't begun on any upcoming Star Wars movies yet. But a new report by Variety claims that the Mando movie is receiving "$61 million in 2024 production tax incentives through California’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program." And as such, we should expect that movie to begin filming sometime this year.

What we know about The Mandalorian and Grogu is very limited, but this new report makes the project feel all the more real. While fans wait for information about other projects like the Rey movie, it sounds like Jon Favreau's Mando movie is going to start shooting sometime this year. Do you hear that sound? It's countless Star Wars fans cheering.

This possible shooting schedule may inspire some additional questions about The Mandalorian Season 4, which many fans assumed would come prior to the forthcoming movie. Is the movie being prioritized over the final season? Only time will tell, but Lucasfilm is clearly leaning in on the iconography of all things Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian's Season 3 finale saw Din Djarin settle down and create their own home, but only time will tell how much this happy ending lasts. After all, he's still got some very powerful enemies out there. And as Grogu's strength in the force increases, there will presumably be agents of the Dark Side who are either threatened or interested in his power.

As previously mentioned, Lucasfilm announced a new trilogy of movies, in addition to The Mandalorian and Grogu and Taika Waititi's announced project. The trilogy will take place across various points in the timeline, rather than telling one cohesive story. Arguably the most highly anticipated project from that set of movies will be the one starring Daisy Ridley, who will be returning to the role of Rey.

There are endless questions about the future of Star Wars on the big screen, but the news that The Mandalorian movie will seemingly begin filming this year is definitely thrilling. Hopefully we get more information about what Lucasfilm is planning sooner rather than later.

