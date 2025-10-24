Star Wars Fans Are Campaigning For Adam Driver's Kylo Ren Movie (And An Airplane Is Involved)

Star Wars fans are known for being super passionate, thanks to generations who grew up with George Lucas' franchise. That passion for the franchise, which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription, hasn't slowed down in recent years. Case in point: after Adam Driver revealed he developed a scrapped Kylo Ren movie, fans have begun campaigning for the studio to change their mind. And an airplane was involved.

Fans who watched the Star Wars movies in order saw Ben Solo's redemption arc over the sequel trilogy. Fans already sounded off online about the Kylo movie, and now they're taking things a step further. A report by Collider revealed that fans flew a plane over Disney with a banner reading:

Save The Hunt for Ben Solo.

The Hunt for Ben Solo was the planned title for this cancelled Star Wars movie, which Driver was developing to be directed by the great Steven Soderbergh. Between the talent involved and the idea of Kylo Ren's story continuing after the end of The Rise of Skywalker, news of the flick broke internet. It's also got fans galvanized and hoping Disney changes its mind about bringing the character back to life in this way.

The plane over Disney is similar to the way fans campaigned for Zack Snyder's Justice League prior to its release. But it remains to be seen how effective these calls for The Hunt for Ben Solo end up being. Still, the stunt has inspired even more discourse about the Star Wars flick that Adam Driver tried to get off the ground.

Collider spoke to Lianna Al Allaf, the fan who commissioned the banner to be flown over Disney. She explained why she made this bold move, offering:

I really hope this banner shows the decision makers at Disney that the fans really do want this. I hope this banner shows just how much the character of Ben Solo means to so many of us, and that the fans really do want this movie.

If nothing else, this stunt has gotten fans talking even more about the Kylo Ren movie. But whether or not it actually convinces Disney to change its mind remains to be seen. For now, Lucasfilm does have a few upcoming Star Wars movies that are actually heading to theaters.

Per Adam Driver's comments, Lucasfilm loved the idea of The Hunt for Ben Solo, but Bob Iger, Alan Bergman, and the powers at Disney didn't like the idea of his signature character somehow coming back to life after The Rise of Skywalker. But fans are passionate about the character, who is also heavily featured at Disney theme parks.

Star Wars will finally return to theaters with Shawn Levy's Starfighter on May 28, 2027. Daisy Ridley's Rey movie is also in development, but neither title will arrive with the 2026 movie release list. So we'll have to be patient.