How To Watch The 2026 Masters And Stream The Golf Tournament From Anywhere

The Masters Tournament, Thursday, April 9 through Sunday, April 12

Watch The Masters airing on ESPN and CBS, or stream it via YouTube TV, DirecTV , or Paramount+ in the U.S.

Stream the tournament in the UK and anywhere in the world with NordVPN (Save 75%!)

It’s that time of year again, the best golfers in the world are heading back to The Masters. Even the most casual of golf fans get excited for this tournament, which is being held for the 90th time at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA,. There are multiple ways to watch in the U.S., and watching in other parts of the world is just as easy. Tiger Woods may not be playing, but the rest of the top golfers in the world are all teeing off today, and if you don’t want to miss any of the action this weekend, we’ve got you covered on how to watch this tradition like no other.

Rory McIlroy will begin his defense of the Green Jacket he finally took home for the first time last year, with a Thursday tee time of 10:31am ET. Hot on his heels will be World #1 Scottie Scheffler, teeing off at 1:44pm ET, and one of the favorites, Bryson DeChambeau, will strike his first ball at 10:07am ET. Fan favorites Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka are in the same group, with a 1:20pm ET tee time. The tournament will conclude sometime around dusk on Sunday.

How To Watch The Masters In The USA

(Image credit: The Masters)

As it has been for the last 70 years, CBS is the network home for The Masters. For subscribers of traditional cable or satellite services, you can catch the tournament there and earlier rounds on ESPN. For those who have cut the cord, it's also easy, as the tournament's streaming home in the US is via Paramount+ subscription, with some coverage on Thursday and Friday streaming via Prime Video subscription (1pm-3pm ET, on both days).

For streamers, there are also great options like YouTube TV, Fubo, and Sling TV, all of which offer free trials and competitive prices. Personally, I use YouTubeTV at home, and I love it. I'll be watching there all weekend, but for Americans traveling abroad, you can follow the whole tournament with a VPN deal from NordVPN. It's the best way to keep up with The Masters and all your favorite shows while out of the country.

Watch The 2026 Masters just like at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN., our top choice as the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console, with assistance with its 24/7 customer support and a 30-day money back guarantee to ensure satisfaction.

Step-By-Step Guide To Using A VPN To Unblock Content

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN

2. Connect to a server – If you're wishing to connect to a service like Prime Video, YouTube TV or Sling TV, one in the U.S. would be ideal.

3. Go to the streaming platform you wish to access – for The Masters, head to that service where you have an active subscription.

How To Watch The Masters In Canada, The UK And Elsewhere

If you live outside the US, here's how to watch the 2026 Masters in other parts of the world:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Where To Watch And Stream The Masters Around The World Country Platform Canada Airing on TSN, streaming via TSN+ ($8.00/month or $80/year) UK Airing on SkySports and streaming on the Sky Sports app Australia Airing on Fox Sports and streaming on Foxtel Now

Finally, there is also The Masters App, which has a variety of different options for watching the tournament, including select featured groups, coverage of the famous "Amen Corner" (holes 11, 12, and 13), and offers other features like highlights and the leader board.