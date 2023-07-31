Star Wars’ Jar Jar Binks Actor Ahmed Best On Possibly Reprising The Role And Whether He Thinks Character Needs ‘Redemption’

There are popular franchises, and then there’s Star Wars. Generations grew up on the galaxy far far away, resulting in a massive fanbase of passionate moviegoers. But much like The Force, that passion can have a darkside, as fans aren’t shy about sharing their critical thoughts. Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best knows this all too well, as he faced a ton of backlash after the release of The Phantom Menace. And Best recently spoke about possibly reprising his role, and whether he thinks Jar Jar needs a “redemption.” Let’s break it all down.

In the years since Star Wars: The Phantom Menace arrived in theaters, Ahmed Best has been open about how difficult it was to face the fan backlash, and the mental health issues and suicide ideation that he struggles with as a result. He recently spoke to The Guardian about all things Star Wars, where he was asked about possibly playing Jar Jar again. While he’s not opposed to playing the Gungan, he seems more excited about Kelleren Beq, the Jedi character he debuted during a flashback in The Mandalorian. In his words:

I would never say never. I don’t feel like Jar Jar’s story was ever closed. But right now, I would like to explore more Kelleran Beq. I’d love to do a Star Wars martial arts show – like a Jedi John Wick.

There you have it. While Ahmed Best might be convinced to play Jar Jar Binks again, he is admittedly more excited about the idea of returning to Kelleren Beq. That Jedi’s story has seemingly only just begun, so it definitely feels plausible that he might return in a future episode of The Mandalorian… or another project entirely. Fingers (and lightsabers) crossed.



Hardcore Star Wars fans were thrilled when Ahmed Best surprisingly returned to the franchise during Episode 4 of The Mandalorian Season 3. As Grogu remembered his experience in the Jedi Temple during Order 66 we were introduced to Kelleren Beq aka “The Sabered Hand.” He showed some epic lightsaber moves while saving Grogu and getting him out of Coruscant. He survived that mission, although Kelleren’s fate is largely a mystery.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Later in that same interview, Ahmed Best spoke about whether or not he felt like Jar Jar Binks needed a redemption arc in Star Wars. In addition to his plot line in The Phantom Menace, some fans take umbrage with how Jar Jar helped Palpatine gain power in Attack of the Clones. Best spoke about the concept of redemption, saying:

I don’t feel like Jar Jar – or I – need redemption. I’m looking at it as our redemption, as the people who love Star Wars.

There you have it. We’ll have to wait and see what comes next for Best in the Star Wars franchise. But with the space opera constantly expanding thanks to developing movies and shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription , it seems like just about anything could happen. Although the theories about Jar Jar being a Sith Lord seem unlikely.

There are three Star Wars movies currently in development. In the meantime, the franchise will continue to grow thanks to live-action shows on Disney+. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.