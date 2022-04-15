Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Shares Fun Throwback With Carrie Fisher And Harrison Ford From A New Hope

Mark Hamill may have said goodbye to Luke Skywalker with the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, but the actor still has a lot of love for the franchise. The actor frequently shares throwbacks of himself and his castmates, such as a recent Return of the Jedi throwback with the late Carrie Fisher and connecting with fans about random trivia . Now the actor is back at it again with a fun clip from the making of the original 1977 Star Wars film alongside Harrison Ford and Fisher.

The actor took to Instagram to share a cute moment where Luke, Leia Organa, Han Solo and Chewbacca are on the Death Star in A New Hope. Check it out:

During the classic sci-fi/fantasy movie that spawned one of the biggest movie franchises of all time, the foursome are running on the enemy ship when the crew yells cut. Right after the camera stops rolling, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford start shouting “AND?” to find out one of the mics got caught in the frame of the shot. Ford quips “the mic was in picture” as they joke around with writer/director George Lucas.

In Mark Hamill’s caption, he shared that he had the most fun on the Star Wars sets when he got to work with Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher at the same time. He called the throwback moment an instance when they were “all behaving like total brats” by “ganging up on George & teasing him mercilessly.” Something tells me this wasn’t the first time the mic was in the picture. Hamill said he felt like the cast’s humor would always “cheer” up George Lucas during the making of the films.

It’s cute to see the original Star Wars trio film such an iconic moment in the franchise, and then proceed to laugh together as soon as “cut” is spoken. I don’t know about you, but I’m suddenly feeling nostalgic about the start of the beloved films. May the 4th is approaching, so might be a good time to revisit A New Hope soon.

While all of the original trio are no longer alive within the current canon, including the late Carrie Fisher’s Leia after her tragic death in 2016 at the age of 60, Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker did return for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, but as a younger version that Hamill didn’t even need to record new lines for .