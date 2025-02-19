Captain America: Brave New World's Popcorn Bucket Is My Newest Obsession, And Looks Like Anthony Mackie Is All Over It, Too

Captain America: Brave New World finally hit theaters over the weekend as part of the 2025 movie schedule and was met with much buzz. While fans and critics have varied thoughts on Marvel's latest, there is one thing that I think we can all agree on, the popcorn bucket is off the hook. This newest entry in the War of the Popcorn Buckets marks one of the best I’ve seen, and it would seem Anthony Mackie agrees with me.

Over the weekend, Anthony Mackie stopped by the AMC theater at Disney Springs inside Walt Disney World to drop in on an audience getting ready to watch his first big-screen performance as the new Captain America. The fun and exciting moment was captured in a video that was posted to Instagram. Mackie just came in to thank the fans for showing up, but he made sure to get his popcorn in the new shield bucket:

After saying thank you to fans, Mackie apparently leaves the theater, meaning he was never planning on grabbing a seat, watching the movie, and eating the popcorn he’s carrying out of his new bucket. I'd like to believe that the man merely wanted one of the sweet popcorn holders for himself. And, honestly, wouldn't you do the same?

Not that I blame him, as that piece of merchandise is awesome. The actual popcorn bucket is collapsable and on the back of a mini replica of the Captain America shield. This makes the design much more functional than most popcorn buckets. It takes up a lot less space when you’re not using it for its intended purpose and also looks cool if you want to display it in some way.

As somebody who covers the theme park industry, I know more than a little about popcorn containers. Some Disney World buckets generate lines longer than the rides. Seeing them become more mainstream, with every major release getting its own popcorn bucket, collectible cup, and in the case of Moana 2 a nacho boat, has been a very strange experience. I have a couple of buckets I’ve picked up at theme parks but most of the ones I see in movie theaters have never really interested me -- but this Cap one I love.

Also, I love the crowd reactions in this video. There’s a large cheer at the very beginning, as people notice who's walking into the theater. Then, after AnthonyMackie speaks, there’s an even louder cheer, that appears to include people who hadn’t realized the A-lister was in the room until that moment, which is pretty amazing.

Given Captain America: Brave New World's solid opening at the box office this past weekend, it's possible that a lot of people bought that popcorn bucket. I’m not saying people should go see the movie just to buy a cool bucket, but it’s honestly not the worst reason to head over to your local cinema now.