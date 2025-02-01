Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Hasn’t Been Renewed For Season 2 Yet, But The Showrunners Already Have A Cool Idea Lined Up: ‘We Have Figured All Of That Out’

It’s been a little over two weeks since the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Season 1 finale was released onto the 2025 TV schedule, and there’s still no word on if the series will return for another season. However, if we can look forward to Skeleton Crew Season 2 being added to the slate of upcoming Star Wars TV shows, showrunners Jon Watts and Christopher Ford already have a cool idea lined up for what the next batch of episodes can explore. With At Attin confirmed to not be a myth, they’re keen on exploring the larger ramifications of the planet’s populace becoming truly part of a galaxy far, far away.

Watts and Ford shared this sketch of a plan in an interview with TVLine, with the former telling that outlet, "We know exactly what we would want to show, we have figured all of that out." With At Attin now out in the open, so to speak, and The Supervisor having been destroyed by Jude Law’s Jod Na Nawood, its people must now shed themselves of the isolationism that had dictated their lives for generations. As Ford explained:

What’s so fun about it is At Attin has lost its protective nest, its childhood. The planet gets to be an awkward teenager.

The Skeleton Crew Season 1 finale saw Wim’s father and Fern’s mother, Wendle and Fara, shutting down the barrier surrounding At Attin while their children tried to separate Jod from the lightsaber he picked up in Tak Rennod’s vault on Lanupa. Once the barrier was down, KB sent a call for help to Kh'ymm, who in turn sent At Attin’s coordinates to the New Republic. Shortly thereafter, some X-Wings and a few B-Wings arrived to quash the pirates’ invasion, and Jod was left speechless by his plan to seize control of the planet crumbling. The bad guys were defeated, but now the whole galaxy will soon learn that At Attin is a real place.

While Wim, Fern, KB and Neel learned about the wider Star Wars galaxy during their unintentional adventure aboard the Onyx Cinder, Jon Watts added that the characters’ parents will endure quite the shock to the system learning about what life is like beyond At Attin. As he put it:

The parents now have to grow up, which is an interesting wrinkle to the concept we explored in the first season.

Again though, we have no idea if the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew crew will get the opportunity to explore these ideas for those with a Disney+ subscription. After all, 2024 also saw The Acolyte being cancelled just one month after its finale, which was attributed to low viewership and going over budget. Skeleton Crew seems to have done better viewership-wise, so between that and the positive critical reception it’s earned, hopefully that will be enough to warrant Season 2.

Andor Season 2 premiering in April and Ahsoka Season 2 expected to begin filming that same month, so Star Wars fans aren’t lacking in TV content from this franchise in the near future. Still, hopefully Skeleton Crew’s fate is announced sooner rather than later so that fans can find out whether or not Jon Watts and Christopher Ford will be able to realize these Season 2 ideas.