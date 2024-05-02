Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s Series Finale Ended With A Surprising Omega Scene, And I Have Thoughts About Where Her Story Should Go From Here

Warning: SPOILERS for the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode “The Cavalry Has Arrived” are ahead!

Well, Star Wars fans, we’ve reached the end of another era. The final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is now over, with the extra-sized series finale “The Cavalry Has Arrived” being delivered to Disney+ subscribers. It seems like just yesterday that we were watching Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo and Crosshair meeting Omega on Kamino following their introduction in Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7, and now Clone Force 99’s story is over.

Well, maybe not in Omega’s case. Before The Bad Batch’s final episode was finished, we got a surprise scene focused on one of the Star Wars franchise’s best female leads, and it has me thinking about where the character can go from here. But before I talk about that, let’s go over how this TV show wrapped up.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

How Star Wars: The Bad Batch Ended For Omega

By the time the main story of Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s series finale was over, Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, Echo and Omega were finally free of being hunter by the Empire. Although Nala Se was fatally shot by Rampart, she’d activated a grenade beforehand which, along with taking out her killer, destroyed all of Dr. Hemlock’s Project Necromancer research. The Tantiss facility itself was laid to waste thanks to the rampaging Zillo Beast, and all of the clone prisoners were freed. Hemlock tried to take Omega hostage, but Hunter and Crosshair gunned him down after she stabbed him in the leg. By the time Tarkin and his forces made it to Tantiss, the Governor ordered the facility officially shut down and its funding be diverted to Project Stardust, a.k.a. construction of the first Death Star.

It’s unfortunate that Crosshair got his hand sliced off during the mission, but things could have gone a lot worse. The clones and children who were used as Project Necromancer test subjects made it back to Pabu to either stick around, head off to reunite with their families or forge new lives for themselves elsewhere. As Hunter told Omega, they’ve all “fought enough battles for one lifetime,” and now they get to choose who they want to be.

The episode then jumps forward 10-15 years, when Omega is now an adult and getting ready to leave Pabu to become a pilot for the Rebellion. Hunter, who’s noticeably much older given his accelerated aging, is concerned about Omega putting herself in harm’s way again, but she makes it clear to him that this is her choice and she’s ready to take on this fight, whereas he, Crosshair and Wrecker have fought enough. Accepting her decision, Hunter tells Omega that he and his brothers will be there for her if she needs their help, and with that, she flies off to join the Rebellion fight the Empire.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Where Omega’s Story Should Go From Here

Hunter, Wrecker and Crosshair have earned the right to live the rest of their lives free of war, but the final minutes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch show that Omega is now ready to rejoin the battle against the Empire. My fingers are crossed that her new adventures aren’t left up to the imagination. At the time of this writing, there hasn’t been any announcement of a Bad Batch spinoff show being made, but I’m hoping that Disney and Lucasfilm greelight such a project for Omega.

At the bare minimum, it would be great to see Omega going on missions for the Rebel Alliance and cross paths with characters like Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa and Han Solo. But why stop there? Omega was one of two unaltered clones who the Kaminoans made from Jango Fett’s DNA, the other being, of course, Boba Fett, who was designated Alpha. Boba never appeared on The Bad Batch, and while the galaxy far, far away is a big place, I’d like to think that pieces could somehow be moved into place for these siblings to finally meet each other. Granted, with Omega now a Rebel and Boba still bounty hunting during this portion of the Star Wars timeline, they wouldn’t necessarily get along, but it’s still an encounter worth showing fans.

But to build on plot threads left over by Star Wars: The Bad Batch, remember Omega’s encounter with Asajj Ventress? Count Dooku’s former apprentice confirmed that the girl had a high m-count, meaning she has the potential to tap into the Force. Because Ventress is back among the living after previously thought to have died in the novel Dark Disciple, she could easily still be around in the immediate pre-A New Hope years. Maybe she and Omega will cross paths again, and then with the former training the latter, she’ll finally gain Force abilities, though that doesn’t mean she needs to become a Jedi.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that an Omega show isn’t on the table, but that doesn’t mean the character should be shelved. Any of the upcoming Star Wars movies or TV shows should consider throwing her in as a supporting character. Utilize her in the same way characters like Bo-Katan Kryze and many in the Star Wars Rebels cast have: present her in a way where people unfamiliar with Omega can appreciate her in that project alone, but seed in enough of her background of The Bad Batch that these viewers might feel compelled to go check out the animated show. I’d also be game for Omega to pop in a Star Wars novel, comic book series or video game; anything to make more people aware of her.

Rest assured, we’ll let you know if Omega will have the spotlight pointed on her again in the Star Wars franchise. Until then, stick around Disney+ to watch the Star Wars movies in order and any of the franchise’s other TV shows, assuming you’re not already in the mood to rewatch Star Wars: The Bad Batch from start to finish. Also remember that The Acolyte premieres on June 4.