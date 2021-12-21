Star Wars’ Young Boba Fett Shares Sweet Tribute To The Original Actor 2 Years After His Death

The Star Wars franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades, with entire generations brought up on the galaxy far, far away. Throughout years a number of actors have played the iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett, starting with the late Jeremy Bulloch. And Young Boba actor Daniel Logan has shared as sweet tribute to the original actor two years after his death .

Actor Jeremy Bulloch played Boba Fett for both Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, serving as the man behind the beloved bounty hunter’s armor . Since then a number of other actors have portrayed him, although Bulloch was the character’s biggest cheerleader up until his death in 2020. There was definitely love shared between the performers who brought Boba to life, as Attack of the Clones’ Daniel Logan shared:

I mean how sweet is that? There was obviously no competition between the Boba Fett actors. What’s more, they seemingly got quite close thanks to years spent on the convention scene together. And Daniel Logan is just one person who misses Jeremy Bulloch two years after he passed away.

The above image comes to us from the official Instagram of actor Daniel Logan. He played a young version of Boba Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, eventually reprising his role in the Clone Wars series . While he never appeared onscreen with Jeremy Bulloch, it’s heartwarming to see how the space opera still brought the two actors together.

Of course, Jeremy Bulloch and Daniel Logan aren’t the only two actors to bring Boba Fett to life in live-action. That honor is currently being occupied by Temuera Morrison in projects like The Mandalorian and the highly anticipated new series The Book of Boba Fett. Morrison also debuted back in Attack of the Clones, originally playing Jango Fett alongside his onscreen son Logan.

As a character, Boba Fett has had one of the most fascinating lives in the Star Wars franchise. While he only had a few brief lines throughout the original trilogy, his badass armor and mysterious backstory quickly made him a fan favorite. Now our countless questions about the bounty hunter will finally be answered in his own live-action series on Disney+.

And luckily for the countless Star Wars fans out there, The Book of Boba Fett will premiere straight to homes in just a few days’ time. The story will see Boba and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) return to Tatooine in an attempt to take over the orgnaized crime scene. Hopefully we’ll finally learn how he managed to survive his presumed death in the Sarlacc Pit.