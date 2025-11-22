The Acolyte Showrunner Wasn’t Surprised When It Got Canceled, And Explained Why She Has ‘No Regrets’
The show came and went so quickly.
In 2019, the Star Wars franchise entered the live-action TV space for the first time with The Mandalorian, and for the most part, this corner of the franchise has been successful. However, The Acolyte ranks as one of its few misses, with the High Republic-set series being canceled after just one season. Leslye Headland, The Acolyte’s creator and showrunner, wasn’t surprised when she learned about the cancelation, and over a year later, she explained why she still has no regrets about her time working on the show.
Why Leslye Headland Wasn’t Surprised By The Acolyte’s Cancelation
The Acolyte premiered to Disney+ subscription holders on June 4, 2024, and the finale aired on July 16 of the same year. While the series received generally favorable reception from critics, it was much more polarizing among the fans. Viewership also steadily declined as the season went on, so by the time Leslye Headland learned The Acolyte wouldn’t return for another season, it didn’t come as a shock to her. When The Wrap asked her it was “viewership or creative” that was chiefly responsible for the cancelation, she answered:
Besides legitimate critiques being directed against The Acolyte, the Star Wars series was also the target of review bombing and trolling, particularly against its lead actress, Amandla Stenberg. But even looking past the critical side of things, The Acolyte’s viewership week to week failed to measure up to how fellow Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian, Andor and Ahsoka performed. Headland continued:
To be sure, this isn’t the first Star Wars project on the numbers side of things to disappoint in the Disney era. 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story only made $393 million worldwide, making it a box office bomb. In The Acolyte’s case, Disney and Lucasfilm felt the show hadn’t performed strongly enough to warrant moving forward with Season 2. That disappointed Leslye Headland, but she also understood the rationale.
Why Leslye Headland Doesn’t Regret Working On The Acolyte
As someone who enjoyed The Acolyte for the most part, I’m still annoyed those lingering plot threads from the Season 1 finale won’t be resolved, especially now that we know that Manny Jacinto’s The Stranger was meant to foreshadow the Knights of Ren. As far as the people who didn’t like The Acolyte go, Leslye Headland acknowledged that the show was “always a major risk” since it featured all new characters and was set in a period of the timeline never explored onscreen before. She added:
Despite The Acolyte turning out as a one-and-done affair, the showrunner looks back on her time working on it fondly. As a longtime Star Wars fan, she welcomed contributing to a galaxy far, far away and remains passionate about the franchise, saying:
The Acolyte’s time came and went, but there are still upcoming Star Wars TV shows to look forward to in the near future. Both Ahsoka Season 2 and Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord are expected to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule. We also still have yet to learn if Skeleton Crew will return for a second season.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.