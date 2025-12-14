Disney+ Just Canceled A Major Show Before It Could Premiere

During its existence, Disney+ has produced a number of original series, with each of them having varied lifespans due to having been canceled at different times. Some shows have only lasted a single season on the platform, while others have reached the two-season mark before receiving the axe. Of course, it’s also not uncommon for a show to be scrapped somewhere within the development process. That’s what just happened, as it’s been confirmed that D+ won’t be proceeding with what was considered a high-profile show.

It’s been reported that Disney+ has opted not to move forward with the TV adaptation of Holes, Louis Sachar’s 1998 novel, which was adapted into a 2003 film by the House of Mouse. As noted by Variety, a pilot was produced and was written by Alina Mankin, and Liz Phang was attached to the production as showrunner. Jac Schaeffer (the creator of WandaVision and Agatha All Along) also directed the episode. However, the streamer ultimately opted not to grant a series order.

This take on Holes was going to be considerably different from both the original novel and the beloved family film of the 2000s. As reported earlier this year, the series would be a gender-bent version of the story, focusing on teenage girls who are forced to dig holes at a detention camp. Shay Rudolph was cast as the protagonist, Hayley, while Greg Kinner and Aidy Bryant were to portray the camp warden and a camp counselor, respectively. Other actors were also cast to fill out the camper and camp employee roles.

Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight and Shia LaBeouf were among the stars who headlined the adaptation that hit theaters over 20 years ago. Directed by Andrew Davis and written by Louis Sachar, the film sees LaBeouf play Stanley Yelnats, a young man sent to a detention camp for a crime he didn’t commit and, while there, the teen is drawn into a long-standing mystery. The movie received mostly positive reviews and earned over $71 million worldwide against a reported $20 million budget.

(Image credit: Beuna Vista Films)

Something that was unclear about D+’s Holes reboot was whether it would debut amid the 2026 TV schedule or later. When it comes to the decision to axe the show, it’s unclear what the exact logic was behind the choice. We can’t say for sure, but there could be a myriad of possible reasons, from the pilot not testing well to the show potentially not being a fiscally smart investment. Following this cancellation, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t curious as to what Disney+ subscription holders would’ve been in for with this show.

The House of Mouse has had its fair share of starts and stops when it comes to its young adult offerings. Over the past few years, a number of its shows that were aimed at teenagers were put on the chopping block. For example, in 2023, the streamer canceled two fan-favorite shows – Big Shot and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. During that same year, the Willow reboot was also canceled. These cancellations also preceded a massive content purge that saw various shows scrubbed from the streaming platform.

Of course, this all isn’t to say that every young adult centric show that’s premiered on Disney+ in the last few years has been unsuccessful. The streamer currently has a hit in the adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and its second season is now airing amid the 2025 TV schedule. Said show was even renewed for a third season earlier this year.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead in regard to young-adult programming on Disney+ as time goes on. What seems clear right now, though, is that the Holes TV series seems to have been buried.