I Have An Idea About A Star Wars: Visions Episode That Should Get Its Own Season In The Spinoff

Spoilers for Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 lie ahead.

As the 2025 TV schedule winds down, Disney+ subscription holders have been treated to a science fiction-infused anime treat. Star Wars: Visions is back with a new set of animated shorts, which have been produced by various Japanese production companies. These creative teams really came to play, as just about all of the shorts are worthy of receiving their own seasons in the upcoming spinoff, Star Wars: Visions Presents. While one of those is already set, there’s another story I think should be expanded upon with the new show.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

There’s A Visions Story I Want To See More Of

Fans received their first look at Visions Volume 3 during a presentation at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year. At the same time, Visions Presents was announced, and it was confirmed that each season of that show would feature a full length anime series. Following my viewing of the parent show’s third season, I’d like to hype up “The Lost Ones” – which hails from animation studio Kinema Citrus and director Hitoshi Haga – as an episode that sets up some sweet storytelling possibilities.

A sequel to “The Village Bride” from Volume 1, “The Lost Ones” once again follows F (Karen Fukuhara), who became a full-fledged Jedi while defending a remote planet from a group of bandits. This latest short sees F travel to the planet Enoli, which has been ravaged by carbon freeze-related destruction. (Han Solo would cringe.) F eventually finds allies in the form of freedom fighter Ron (Ryan Potter) and the refugees he and his comrades are ferrying through the galaxy, like cerebral Besalisk Joona and wide-eyed kid Leon.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Problems arise when an Imperial Star Destroyer arrives looking for F. This ultimately places the refugees in a precarious situation and puts F face to face with her Jedi master, Shad-Rah, who she thought was killed years earlier. All in all, this is a wonderful short, and it has a sweet ending that leaves the door open for more stories. I’d love to see F continue to travel with the refugees and even take on the teaching position Joona suggested. And who knows, maybe F could encounter (and train) a Force-sensitive youngster or two.

This short sets up some interesting and complex characters, like the witty but protective Leon, as well as his friend, Theo, who mourns his family after their exposure to carbon poisoning. Narrative details aside, the animation here is well done, and Haga’s direction is masterful. All in all, if this story were to be continued in Visions Presents, it could result in a season that has action, humor and heart comparable with the widely loved Star Wars Rebels.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Another Short Is Already Confirmed To Be Getting A Season In Visions Presents

During Star Wars Celebration, it was confirmed that the story initiated by the two shorts for “The Ninth Jedi” would serve as the basis for Visions Presents’ first season. Like “The Lost Ones,” that narrative is a perfect choice for a full season of TV. The latest short from Volume 3, “The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope,” also sets in motion what could be an intriguing (and emotional) story.

I’m definitely excited to see what happens with the “Ninth Jedi” saga, but I also hope this isn’t the last we see of F. Honestly, I wouldn’t even mind seeing her in live-action canon. That last point is surely a pipe dream, but I’ll be hoping with the might of the Force that it happens.

Check out all three volumes of Star Wars: Visions on Disney+ now. Also, keep an eye out for updates on upcoming Star Wars shows and movies.