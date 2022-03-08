The Mandalorian's Rosario Dawson Reacts To Shade-Throwing Ahsoka Tano Meme

Fans were quite excited when it was announced that Rosario Dawson would be playing the live-action Ahsoka Tano on Star Wars TV. A lot of people had suggested exactly that piece of casting before it actually happened. But that doesn’t mean those fans aren’t willing to poke a little fun at Ahsoka. A new Ahsoka-focused meme has gone viral but Rosario Dawson is in on the joke.

The meme comes from a behind-the scenes picture that shows Rosario Dawson, in full Ahsoka Tano make-up and costume , but she appears to be just hanging out in her trailer and checking her phone. A fan suggested that exactly this might be what Ahsoka Tano was doing during the events of the original trilogy. Dawson has come to the defense of her character , but she also appreciates the shade being thrown…

😂😭😂😭 I mean… it’s a big galaxy with a lot of baddies… you know she be fightin’ the good fight always… https://t.co/90dAiec3KgMarch 6, 2022 See more

Ahsoka Tano became a fan-favorite character following her appearance in Dave Filoni’s animated Star Wars shows, The Clone Wars and Rebels, but Ahsoka is also a bit complicated by virtue of the fact that she was inserted into the middle of the existing Star Wars timeline. We know that Ahsoka survived the events of the original trilogy, but she also wasn’t part of those events, by virtue of the fact that the character didn’t exist when the movies were made, so where the heck was she?

Thus far the adventures of Ahsoka Tano on screen have largely simply avoided this question. We know what she was doing during The Clone Wars and in the years following the formation of the Empire. We’re now seeing what she was doing following the Emperor’s defeat, but where she was in between is still shrouded in mystery.

At some point we will probably get an answer to this question, why Ahsoka did not take a more active role in the fight against the empire, even though she was a major player in the early Rebel Alliance . The answer will probably end up being something along the lines of what Rosario Dawson says here, that Ahsoka was in some other part of the galaxy fighting the bad guys, doing her part in some other way in some other place.