Watch Mark Hamill Hilariously Train Cameron Monaghan In The Force In New Star Wars Video Game Ad

Becoming a Jedi Master is not something you can do on your own. Luke Skywalker had Obi-Wan and Yoda to help him before Luke in turn trained Rey. And now “Luke” is back to help another student. In a hilarious ad for the upcoming Star Wars video game Jedi: Survivor, Mark Hamill trains Cameron Monaghan, who provides the voice and motion capture for game protagonist Cal Kestis.

I mean, if you want to make sure that your actor is portraying a Jedi in the proper way, you need to get somebody who has experience doing that. Since Jedi: Survivor uses full motion capture Cameron Monaghan is essentially acting in the same way that he would if he were in a Star Wars movie, so call a guy who knows a couple of things about Star Wars movies. Although Mark Hamill might be having a bit too much fun here. Check it out

It’s a hilarious video that includes Hamill throwing popcorn at a blindfolded Monaghan and the Luke Skywalker actor criticizing his student’s lightsaber grip, before getting angry that Cal Kestis gets to swing a pair of lightsabers, something Luke never got to do in the movies. And let's be honest, a lot of people would love to have seen Luke swinging a pair of lightsabers.

Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to the game Jedi: Fallen Order. It’s set in the aftermath of the prequel trilogy and follows Cal Kestis, who survived Order 66 as a padawan and spent years hiding that he was a Jedi before circumstances forced him to reveal himself. The first game saw him find a small band of proto-Rebels that he aligned with and they searched for Holocron that contained the names of Force-sensitive children the Empire was after.

Jedi: Fallen Order is supposed to be officially canon with the current Star Wars universe, so seeing Cal Kestis appear as a character in a live-action Star Wars project isn’t entirely outside the realm of possibility. You can even buy Cal’s lightsaber hilt at Star Wars: Galaxy Edge, which was something fans specifically asked for showing just how popular the game was.

Star Wars video games have been in a place not that different from Star Wars movies in recent years, which is to say, complicated. EA had the exclusive license to make Star Wars titles and a lot of what came from that hit a sour note with fans, while other high-profile projects that looked promising fell apart. Jedi: Fallen Order was a rare exception that was a massive hit, which makes Jedi: Survivor a very hotly anticipated title. It looks good enough that it certainly has me wondering if I need to buy a new console so I can actually play it.