Watch Mark Hamill Hilariously Train Cameron Monaghan In The Force In New Star Wars Video Game Ad
The star of the upcoming Jedi: Survivor is getting Force training from Luke Skywalker himself.
Becoming a Jedi Master is not something you can do on your own. Luke Skywalker had Obi-Wan and Yoda to help him before Luke in turn trained Rey. And now “Luke” is back to help another student. In a hilarious ad for the upcoming Star Wars video game Jedi: Survivor, Mark Hamill trains Cameron Monaghan, who provides the voice and motion capture for game protagonist Cal Kestis.
I mean, if you want to make sure that your actor is portraying a Jedi in the proper way, you need to get somebody who has experience doing that. Since Jedi: Survivor uses full motion capture Cameron Monaghan is essentially acting in the same way that he would if he were in a Star Wars movie, so call a guy who knows a couple of things about Star Wars movies. Although Mark Hamill might be having a bit too much fun here. Check it out
It’s a hilarious video that includes Hamill throwing popcorn at a blindfolded Monaghan and the Luke Skywalker actor criticizing his student’s lightsaber grip, before getting angry that Cal Kestis gets to swing a pair of lightsabers, something Luke never got to do in the movies. And let's be honest, a lot of people would love to have seen Luke swinging a pair of lightsabers.
Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to the game Jedi: Fallen Order. It’s set in the aftermath of the prequel trilogy and follows Cal Kestis, who survived Order 66 as a padawan and spent years hiding that he was a Jedi before circumstances forced him to reveal himself. The first game saw him find a small band of proto-Rebels that he aligned with and they searched for Holocron that contained the names of Force-sensitive children the Empire was after.
Jedi: Fallen Order is supposed to be officially canon with the current Star Wars universe, so seeing Cal Kestis appear as a character in a live-action Star Wars project isn’t entirely outside the realm of possibility. You can even buy Cal’s lightsaber hilt at Star Wars: Galaxy Edge, which was something fans specifically asked for showing just how popular the game was.
Star Wars video games have been in a place not that different from Star Wars movies in recent years, which is to say, complicated. EA had the exclusive license to make Star Wars titles and a lot of what came from that hit a sour note with fans, while other high-profile projects that looked promising fell apart. Jedi: Fallen Order was a rare exception that was a massive hit, which makes Jedi: Survivor a very hotly anticipated title. It looks good enough that it certainly has me wondering if I need to buy a new console so I can actually play it.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Nick Venable