10 Yvonne Strahovski Movies And TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Handmaid's Tale Star

If you do not recognize Yvonne Strahovski from her two-time Emmy nominated role as Serena Waterford in The Handmaid’s Tale cast, you might recognize her from the Dexter cast as Hannah McKay. Or, you might know her from her more sci-fi/action-oriented roles, like in the Tomorrow War cast or as Miranda Lawson in the popular Mass Effect video game series. In case you do not recognize the Australian-born actress at all, allow us to help you become more properly acquainted by recommending the following Yvonne Strahovski movies and TV shows, starting with her American television debut.

Chuck (Amazon Prime)

A meek tech expert (Zachary Levi) meets the woman of his dreams (Yvonne Strahovski), only to discover that she is actually a secret agent assigned to protect him after a data file containing all of the U.S. government’s most secretive information is accidentally downloaded into his brain, putting his life and the country in grave danger.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Yvonne Strahovski: Yvonne Strahovski and her uncanny ability to hide her Aussie accent were first introduced to American audiences on the cult NBC action-comedy, Chuck as Sarah Walker, who is one of the highly skilled government agents assigned to protect the titular hero until they later become partners and lovers.

The Guilt Trip (Hulu, Paramount+)

While on road trip from Los Angeles to Las Vegas to make sales pitches to various business along the way, an organic chemistry expert (Seth Rogen) makes a quick stop to visit his mother (Academy Award winner Barbara Streisand) in New York, only to reluctantly take her on as a passenger for the rest of the journey.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Yvonne Strahovski: In The Guilt Trip, a 2012 movie that is far more of comedy than an action spectacle, Yvonne Strahovski plays Jessica - the former high school sweetheart of Seth Rogen’s Andrew Brewster, whom his mother, Joyce, tries to set him back up with, only to learn she is now married to Colin Hanks’ (another Dexter cast alum) Rob and pregnant with his baby.

Killer Elite (Amazon Rental)

A former, top-level assassin (Jason Statham) is called back into the game when his longtime, aging mentor (Academy Award winner Robert DeNiro) is held captive by a vengeful former Special Air Service operative (Academy Award nominee Clive Owen), setting off a deadly, globe-trotting cat-and-mouse game.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Yvonne Strahovski: In Killer Elite, a 2011 movie loosely based on Sir Ranulph Fiennes’ fact-based book, The Feather Men, that is far more of an action spectacle than a comedy, Yvonne Strahovksi plays Anne - the former childhood acquaintance of Jason Statham’s Danny Bryce whom he retires to his native Australia to be with, only to be forced into protecting her when she becomes a target of enemy killers.

The Tomorrow War (Amazon Prime)

As a last ditch effort to save humanity, a science teacher and family man with a military background (Chris Pratt) is enlisted, along with many other modern day combat veterans, into a battle against a swarm of unstoppable extra-terrestrial invaders 30 years in the future.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Yvonne Strahovski: A film that sees Yvonne Strahovski rightfully given the chance to participate in the action as the futuristic Col. Muri Forester is The Tomorrow War, a sci-fi war movie from director Cris McKay that released exclusively on Amazon Prime in 2021, and boasts quite an alluring concept and a stellar ensemble cast, including Mary Lynn Rajskub.

24: Live Another Day (Tubi)

Now a disgraced fugitive of the country he once raced against the clock while struggling to save it day after day, former special forces operative Jack Bauer (Emmy winner Kiefer Sutherland) comes out of hiding in order to stop a terrorist attack in London, only to come at odds with the CIA, which is only interesting in stopping him.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Yvonne Strahovski: Seven years before starring alongside each other in The Tomorrow War, Yvonne Strahovski and Mary Lynn Rajskub played opposite ends of a conspiratorial power struggle at the center of 24: Live Another Day - a 12-episode revival of the acclaimed action drama series told in real time that serves as the ninth season, four years after Fox aired its initial season finale in 2010.

I, Frankenstein (Peacock)

More than two centuries after a notorious, controversial scientist gave him life, a walking compendium of various body parts stitched together (Aaron Eckhart) becomes embroiled in a war between angelic gargoyles and demons that has existed since the dawn of time, but is at risk of coming to a tragic end.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Yvonne Strahovski: In the same year that she entered the 24 universe, Yvonne Strahovski became a part of the timeless lore first pioneered in 1818 by Mary Shelley, by starring in this adaptation of Kevin Grevioux’s digital graphic novel series, I, Frankenstein, as a scientist looking to bring Dr. Victor Frankenstein’s work into the modern age.

Batman: Bad Blood (HBO Max)

After Batman (Jason O’Mara) suddenly goes missing, Alfred (James Garrett) struggles to cover for Bruce Wayne’s absence while Damian “Robin” Wayne (Stuart Allen) and Dick “Nightwing” Grayson (former Firefly cast member Sean Maher) team up to find him and get some unexpected help from a few new vigilantes in Gotham City.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Yvonne Strahovski: Two years after starring in I, Frankenstein, Yvonne Strahovski lent her voice to another comic book adaptation called Batman: Bad Blood - one of the few DC animated movies to have multiple members of the Batfamily fighting together - as one of the first screen portrayals of Kate Kane (better known as Batwoman) before the openly lesbian vigilante got her own live-action TV show .

The Predator (Amazon Rental)

After bearing witness to proof of extra-terrestrial life after surviving an attack by a strange beast, U.S. Army Ranger sniper Quinn McKenna (Boyd Holbrook) is discharged and placed within a group of former soldiers considered mentally unstable, whom he ends up leading in an effort to save humanity against the deadly intergalactic warriors.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Yvonne Strahovski: In yet another sci-fi action thriller starring Yvonne Strahovski that does not see the actress as much as one might hope, she plays Quinn McKenna’s estranged wife, Emily, whose autistic son (Jacob Tremblay) becomes a key player in securing humanity’s fate against the titular creatures, in 2018’s The Predator - the fourth installment of the iconic franchise co-written and directed by series veteran Shane Black.

Stateless (Netflix)

The lives of a young flight attendant trying to outrun a dangerous cult (Yvonne Strahovski), an Afghan native fallen prey to racial profiling (Fayssal Baazi), a family man who feels trapped by a morally constraining career choice (Jai Courtney), and a bureaucrat struggling to find a way out of creating a national scandal (Asher Keddie) all intersect at an illegal immigration detention center in the Australian Outback.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Yvonne Strahovski: Yvonne Strahovski gives one of the most powerful performances of her career in role that is loosely inspired by an actual person, in Stateless - a thought-provoking and timely miniseries released on Netflix exclusively to American audiences in 2020 that was co-created by Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett, who also stars in the six-episode program as well.

Dexter (Amazon Prime)

A blood spatter analyst for the Miami Metro police department (Emmy and Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall) lives a double life outside of the law as a deadly vigilante, guided by a special moral code taught to him by his adoptive father (James Remar) after taking notice of his homicidal tendencies at a young age.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Yvonne Strahovski: In Season 7 of the hit Showtime series developed by James Manos Jr. and inspired by the series of novels by Jeff Lindsay, Yvonne Strahovski joined the cast of Dexter as Hannah McKay - a beautiful gardener with a suspicious past that initially makes her a target for Dexter Morgan, until he cannot help but fall in love with her.

At the moment, it does not seem like there are any plans for Yvonne Strahovski to reprise her role Dexter: New Blood - the upcoming Season 9 revival of the series coming to Showtime on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Well, if the divisive series finale truly was the last we saw of Hannah McKay, at least it does not have to be the last you see of the talented actress by streaming (and/or buying or renting) some of the best highlights of her career, above.