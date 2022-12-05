Lessons In Chemistry TV Show: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Apple TV+ Adaptation

Over the decades, there have been countless book-to-movie adaptations, and in recent years, we’ve started to see more and more small-screen retellings of classic novels as well as more recent titles pop up on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Apple TV+ has also taken that path with content creation since its November 2019 launch, with shows like Defending Jacob, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, and Roar on the list of great original series. That pattern will continue with the upcoming adaptation of Lessons in Chemistry.

If this is the first you’re hearing of Lessons in Chemistry, which will see Brie Larson pull double-duty as actor and executive producer, worry not, for we are about to break down six quick things we know about the upcoming series, including its release window, cast, and info on the novel on which it is based. Let’s take a look now!

(Image credit: Apple)

Lessons In Chemistry Is Set For A 2023 Release On Apple TV+

Although we won’t be seeing Lessons in Chemistry on the 2022 TV schedule (unless there is some kind of Christmastime miracle), those interested in checking out the drama series will be able to do so at some point in the very near future. In a big August 2022 announcement that also included information on the show’s cast, story, and other major players behind the scenes, the streamer also revealed that the series will be available to anyone with an Apple TV+ subscription in 2023.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios; Paramount Pictures; Amazon Studios)

The Lessons In Chemistry Cast Includes Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman, And Beau Bridges

When Lessons in Chemistry does make its eventual debut on Apple TV+ at some point in the near future, it will feature a cast of both established and up-and-coming Hollywood stars that will surely make it one of the must-watch TV shows of 2023.

Leading off the cast is Brie Larson, who will be taking on the role of chemist-turned-TV-star Elizabeth Zott, a character navigating society in 1960s America and its opinions of single mothers in the workplace.

Joining Larson on Lessons in Chemistry will be Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Beau Bridges (Homeland, Masters of Sex), Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder, The Birth of a Nation), Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant, The Offer), Patrick Walker (Gaslit, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey), Thomas Mann (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), and Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory, Better Call Saul).

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Series Follows A Chemist As She Hosts A TV Cooking Show After Being Fired From Her Lab

Brie Larson has a stellar track record when it comes to portraying strong, dynamic characters, as her list of best movies includes titles like Captain Marvel, Room, Short Term 12, and The Spectacular Now, to name only a few. Around the same time Larson reprises the role of Carol Danvers in the upcoming Marvel movie, The Marvels, she’ll be playing Elizabeth Zott on Lessons in Chemistry.

As Apple TV+ has announced, the series will center on a female scientist in the 1960s who's fired from her position in a lab after becoming pregnant and goes on to find a rather unique way to teach overlooked housewives various scientific topics: a TV cooking show. One journey’s end leads to another’s beginning, it appears.

How many episodes it will take to tell the story at the heart of Lessons in Chemistry has not yet been revealed at this time.

(Image credit: A24)

Lessons In Chemistry Is Based On Bonnie Garmus’ 2022 Novel Of The Same Name

If the name Lessons in Chemistry sounds familiar, especially to all those bookworms out there, it is probably due to the fact the upcoming series is based on Bonnie Garmus’ novel of the same name. Since it was first published in April 2022, Garmus’ debut novel has received heaps of praise while spending six months on best seller lists in the United States and aboard, according to the New York Times. The novel was even named Barnes & Noble’s book of the year (opens in new tab) in November 2022, around the same time it ended up on Amazon’s best books of 2022 (opens in new tab) list.

There was buzz surrounding the novel long before it even hit store shelves, with Apple TV+ beating out the competition to secure the rights for its adaptation back in January 2021 (more than a year before its release), according to Variety. Then in April 2022, Lessons in Chemistry star and executive producer Brie Larson took to Instagram to talk about the book’s release and her excitement for the upcoming adaptation, calling it a story she “loved so much” she “had to produce the TV series.”

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Erin Brockovich Writer Susannah Grant Adapted And Executive Produced Lessons In Chemistry

Back when Lessons in Chemistry was first unveiled in January 2021, Deadline reported that Susannah Grant, who received an Academy Award nomination for writing the screenplay for Erin Brockovich, which earned Julia Roberts an Oscar, would be the one turning Garmus’ then-upcoming novel into a series. Throughout her career, Grant has also written movies like 28 Days and The Soloist, as well as TV shows like Party of Five and Unbelievable.

Serving as the showrunner for Lessons in Chemistry is Lee Eisenberg, who has worked on series like WeCrashed and Little America in the past.

(Image credit: Cinedigm)

Production On Lessons In Chemistry Kicked Off In August 2022

Cameras started rolling on Lessons in Chemistry in August 2022, as Apple TV+ revealed in a series of first look images. Around that same time, Larson took to Instagram to talk about the production, saying she would be "living in the world of science, rowing, a cute dog, true love, and cooking for the next few months." The Captain Marvel star also said there was "a lot of heart and thought put into every moment" viewers will soon see on screen.

There are still a few things we don’t yet know about Lessons in Chemistry, with the most pressing being the show’s exact release date and how many episodes will be needed to tell its story. While we wait to hear more information about just one of the many Brie Larson projects in the works (Fast X is also speeding into theaters), take a look at the 2023 TV schedule.