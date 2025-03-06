1923's Brandon Sklenar Compared Spencer Dutton To Batman, And I Can't Believe How On Point He Is

Holy Yellowstone, Batman!

When you watch 1923, you probably aren’t thinking much about superheroes. However, these two worlds collided when Brandon Sklenar pointed out how similar his character Spencer Dutton is to Batman. Now, after streaming Season 1 with a Paramount+ subscription and catching new episodes of Season 2 every Sunday on the 2025 TV schedule, I can safely say that I totally see where he’s coming from with this comparison.

As folks wait for Robert Pattinson’s next outing as Batman and to see if James Gunn casts a new Bruce Wayne for his upcoming DC movies, Sklenar was asked about the fan-casting of him in the role. He’s been vocal about his love for the Caped Crusader, and while speaking with The Movie Podcast about 1923, he noted just how similar his Dutton is to the superhero:

It also kind of parallels to Spencer Dutton. There’s a lot of parallels between these types of men. I just think I would crush that role.

Earlier, the It Ends With Us actor had said his “forever dream” was to play Bruce Wayne. He noted that his favorite comic book since he was a “small child” was Batman, and when he saw the fan art, he couldn’t help but picture himself in the role.

After saying that, the interviewer mentioned a scene in 1923 that involved Spencer beating up a bunch of guys in a boat. It was Batman-coded to him, and Sklenar agreed, as he explained:

Well, that’s the thing; even when we were filming Season 2, I was like, ‘This is kind of Batman-y.’ It’s just like this quiet, vengeful, deeply emotional man is just like, ‘I’m gonna plow through whatever I can to do what’s right for mine.’ It’s a really powerful archetype, and it’s very similar to Batman in some ways.

He makes a good point. In Season 2 of 1923, Spencer is tirelessly journeying back to Montana for what’s sure to be an emotional reunion with his family and wife, Alex. In the first two episodes alone, we’ve seen him get into fights, and the brooding is at an all-time high as this lone wolf works 24/7 to find his wife and get back to his family.

After Yellowstone Gave Fans Kayce Dutton's Wolf Drama, 1923's Michelle Randolph Told Me Why Elizabeth Facing One Is 'Important' In Season 2

Listen, if you want to watch a broody man on a mission, just watch a Batman project or stream 1923, and you’ll get it. Much like Bruce Wayne, Spencer Dutton’s parents died when he was young. The guy clearly struggles with his inner demons (he notably is not afraid of bats, though -- as far as we know). He's independent to a fault. Plus, he’s willing to fight just about anyone who does him or his family dirty.

Not to mention, many actors who play Batman make him incredibly grumbly, fairly soft-spoken, internal and moody. My friends, Spencer Dutton is the exact same!

He might not have a mask or all the cool tech, but he certainly has the attitude, the fighting skills and the tortured past. And honestly, it just proves that Brandon Sklenar is a good fit for Batman. So, DC, if you’re listening, maybe watch 1923 and consider this actor as the next Batman, because his tenure as Spencer Dutton might as well be an extremely high-quality, emotional and action-packed audition for the Dark Knight.

