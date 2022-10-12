A Fan Got Roasted By Rian Johnson Over Knives Out 2 Threat, And Now The Post Is Going Viral

Rian Johnson is currently one of Hollywood’s most sought-after directors. After the success of (of the somewhat polarizing) Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Johnson set out to make Knives Out, a fun whodunit-style mystery flick with an ensemble cast. Now, the director is about mark the release of the sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which has been praised by critics. Netflix subscribers will be able to check out the movie in December following its limited theatrical run. However, one fan told Johnson that they would be boycotting Knives Out 2 for an interesting reason, and it resulted in a hilarious response from the renowned filmmaker that's now going viral.

The fan was upset that Rian Johnson unfollowed her on Twitter, even though he was still liking her tweets. With this, the person said they plan to watch the film illegally on the Internet as opposed to streaming it or seeing it during it. Johnson hilariously responded, saying that he would have Netflix host the Glass Onion premiere at the fan’s house. When thy replied that they're currently living with her mother, Johnson responded again with another incredible tweet. Check out the amazing interaction with the fan below:

i will not be watching the new rian johnson pictures, not because i do not like his movies but because he ended me on twitter. pic.twitter.com/RKKBDXsb0mOctober 11, 2022 See more

Now, that's a serious social media takedown. This is such a fun interaction, and I’m glad that the filmmaker can joke around about his movies and be cheeky with his fans in the process. On occasion, directors can be standoffish and stay off the Internet, but the Brick director makes himself available and is also a down-to-earth person -- something that his fans surely appreciate based on the number of likes the post above has.

This isn’t the first time Rian Johnson’s Twitter presence has received widespread attention. He took over the Knives Out film Twitter account in 2020, and it was amazing. He responded to memes and even tweeted as characters from the film. Not only that, but Johnson shared gorgeous behind-the-scenes pictures from some of Glass Onion’s spectacular filming locations. As of late, he's even had a blast responding to fan theories and speculation regarding what’s to come for the mystery franchise. In short, Johnson is truly a man of the people.

I really hope this fan who was roasted by Rian Johnson does check out Glass Onion (legally) at some point because, based on early trailers and reviews out of the Toronto International Film Festival, this may be Johnson’s best film yet. Daniel Craig is returning to help a new all-star ensemble cast solve the mystery of a shocking death on a private, Greek Island. Some are even saying that the film is even better than Knives Out, and that's saying a lot. I look forward to seeing what the director has in store for this tale and whether or not he ends up in any more viral (and hilarious) back-and-forth with fans as he begins promoting the movie more.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will have its week-long theatrical run starting on November 23rd, before it makes its streaming debut on December 23. (I guess we will have to wait to see if Netflix and this fan’s mom says yes to the star-studded premiere at their house.) For more information on must-see films releasing this fall, check out CinemaBlend's schedule of upcoming movies.