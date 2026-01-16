How Does Tom Selleck Feel About Blue Bloods Going Away And Donnie Wahlberg Making His ‘Cheap’ Spinoff? An Insider Speaks Out

It’s been over a year since Blue Bloods came to an end, but the franchise is still going strong. Donnie Wahlberg’s new offshoot, Boston Blue, premiered in October and is plotting a return on the 2026 TV schedule next month. Additionally, the series has already been renewed for Season 2 and has seen a couple of fan-favorite Blue Bloods characters returning. Whether or not Tom Selleck could ever return as Frank Reagan remains to be seen, but an insider is speaking out about his alleged feelings about the new show.

When Blue Bloods was canceled, Selleck was vocal about his opinion on the series ending. He shared his frustrations about the cancellation, noting he wasn’t’ ready to say goodbye to Frank Reagan, and even had some ideas as to how Frank could return in the future. So seeing Blue Bloods continue with a new show starring his on-screen son can’t be easy, as a source claimed to Globe Magazine:

Blue Bloods went away for Tom before he was ready to say goodbye, and it’s not a great feeling for him to see his former co-star thrive on the cheaper spinoff Boston Blue that CBS put on the air after they ended the main show.

Considering how open Selleck was about Blue Bloods ending, it wouldn’t be surprising if he is hurt over Boston Blue. In November, he opened up about how the cancellation was a disappointment and how steady Blue Bloods had been on CBS. As for appearing on Boston Blue, he said he didn’t know, pointing out that he can’t keep playing Frank Reagan forever, so it’s possible he’s coming to terms with the fact that that part of his life is over.

That being said, just because Frank Reagan might not be coming back for Boston Blue doesn’t mean that Tom Selleck isn’t coming back to acting. The Magnum P.I. star has made it clear that he’s not ready to retire, even at 80 years old. In fact, he’s officially switched talent agencies, going from CAA to UTA. Perhaps a new chapter will be starting soon for him, as the source alleged:

But Tom isn’t just changing his longtime agency representation — he’s turning his whole world upside down just to show the industry that he wants to stay in the game.

Since Boston Blue is coming back for another season, there are still plenty of chances for Selleck to appear, should he ever change his reported opinion. Donnie Wahlberg even previously shared that they were trying to do something. If anything, it doesn’t look like Selleck plans on stepping away from acting any time soon, so he could be lining up some new projects in the future, even if it’s not Boston Blue.

Speculation will likely continue about Selleck’s feelings about Boston Blue until it’s officially confirmed or denied that he’s returning. At the very least, those with a Paramount+ subscription can watch all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods now if they need to get their Frank Reagan fix. Boston Blue, meanwhile, returns on Friday, February 27, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.