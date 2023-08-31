Adam Sandler’s Been On A Netflix Roll, And The Critics Score For Bat Mitzvah Is Even More Impressive Than Hustle

You might be surprised when taking a look at the history of Adam Sandler's collaborations with Netflix. The streaming giant and the comedy legend have partnered on quite a few films since starting out with The Ridiculous Six, with the most recent efforts being lauded as some of the actor’s best. Sandler’s been on a bit of a roll as of late, and that trend has continued thanks to You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah banking another win that’s already outdone his impressive score for Hustle .

As the critical reactions to Bat Mitzvah have continued to pour in, Rotten Tomatoes has been doing its job and keeping track of the results. The teen comedy is currently sitting at 96% with 54 reviews counted so far. Technically, this does beat out Hustle’s 93% rating, however, that total was reported after 168 reviews were banked. While we still don’t know how many reviews will be reported when all is said and done, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah is still pretty admirable with its showings so far.

While the movie star's daughter Sunny is its lead, our SNL veteran’s role as her father does help this film count toward his own stats. And the streaming teen comedy isn’t too far from potentially being certified fresh itself. According to the RT guidelines, all that needs to happen is for You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah to weigh in with at least 75% with 80 reviews in the bank. That doesn’t sound too hard, considering critics have already been pretty favorable to the project in the week since its release.

Bat Mitzvah has quite a bit to live up to when looking at it in the context of Adam Sandler's performances. Hustle was considered one of our top 10 Netflix movies of 2022, with the basketball drama landing Adam some awards season heat early on. It doesn’t feel like he’ll be getting that sort of recognition, as again this is Sunny’s spotlight performance and the role of a teen dad doesn’t always stand out in a project such as this. But honestly, all involved have scored a win when it comes to You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah.

The Sandler family’s participation in the movie has seen reviews highlighting just how fantastic they all are when they act together. Also, Bat Mitzvah is already gaining ground as a buzzworthy coming-of-age movie. However, perhaps one of the greatest things about this project that no one really talks about is the fact that Adam Sandler and Idina Menzel have reteamed after Uncut Gems; and spoilers, they don’t break up in this one! As far as I’m concerned, if this movie helps set up the Sandler/Menzel connection for a string of good-hearted rom-coms, then it’s mission accomplished.

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah is in its early days of circulation, but already it’s doing quite well for itself. Such sincerity in entertainment deserves such good fortune, as Sunny Sandler is establishing herself as a lead, with her father comfortably taking a backseat to support his young daughter. If you haven’t gotten in on the fun and complicated emotion that is the latest Happy Madison comedy, use your Netflix subscription and change that as soon as possible!