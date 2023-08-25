Critics Have Seen Adam Sandler’s You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, And They Have Strong Opinions About His Daughter’s Starring Role
It's a family affair!
Adam Sandler has dipped his toes in multiple genres as an actor and writer, from comedies to murder mysteries to thrillers. In his latest movie, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, he’s got the whole family involved for a coming-of-age dramedy. Sunny Sandler stars as Stacy Friedman, who becomes embroiled in middle school drama ahead of her bat mitzvah. Adam and Sadie Sandler play her father and older sister, respectively, with mom Jackie Sandler appearing as the mother of her BFF Lydia (Samantha Lorraine). The movie is now available to stream with a Netflix subscription, and the critics have some strong opinions on Sunny’s starring role.
You may be tempted to call “nepo baby” on Adam Sandler’s decision to cast Sunny Sandler as the movie's lead, but many critics are defending his choice, calling her “a revelation” in a flick that sounds like a solid option for the family this weekend. Let’s get into their reasoning, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. Mike Reyes rates the movie 3.5 stars out of 5, who calls the Jewish coming-of-age story a fresh and funny delight. He continues:
Courtney Howard of Variety says the movie — which is an adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom’s novel — captures the awkwardness of growing up in a relatable tale of self-reflection and acceptance. Howard also raves about the Sandler sisters, particularly Sunny, writing:
Samantha Bergeson of IndieWire grades it a B, pondering if it’s still considered nepotism when Sunny Sandler’s casting works this well. Bergeson calls You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah a treat for the entire family. In the critic’s words:
Matthew Jackson of AV Club writes that the project has both emotion and comedy and nicely bridges the gap between what Gen X and Gen Z find funny, creating a world where parents and their kids can all laugh together. Jackson grades it a B+, saying:
Pete Hammond of Deadline also notes how the movie can appeal to people of all ages, saying that it takes inspiration from John Hughes movies in a modern way that will stand out for a new generation, while feeling nostalgic to their parents. Hammond continues:
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah seems to be drawing mostly positive responses on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 93% Fresh rating from 29 critics so far. Nepotism or not, Sunny Sandler seems to be a hit with those who have seen the movie, so if this Sandler family affair is one that you and your family might want to check out, it is now available to stream on Netflix.
If you want to see what other offerings are coming soon to the big screen, check out our 2023 Movie Release Schedule, and you can also see what else is new and coming soon to Netflix.
