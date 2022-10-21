Adam Sandler's Reteam With Uncut Gems' Directors Is Going To Streaming

Adam Sandler is most well known for his comedic work, like 50 First Dates, which just so happens to be one of the best romantic comedies of all time . While the actor's comedies tend to hit with fans more than critics , when the actor takes a turn for the dramatic, he shows how versatile and talented he is. The Jack & Jill actor scored some of the best reviews of his life (even though the 2020 Academy Awards snubbed him ) when he starred in Josh and Benny Safdie's 2019 high-octane American crime thriller smash hit, Uncut Gems. If you haven't already seen the movie let me give you 7 reasons to watch it right now, so you can get as excited as we are that Sandler is once again teaming up with the sibling filmmakers for their next project, which is set to go directly to Netflix.

While doing the rounds promoting his newest film, Hustle (a sports drama starring himself and produced by LeBron James ), Sandler has been very open about his next project being a return to the Safdie brother's world. Deadline reports that Netflix has officially boarded the as-of-yet-unnamed project, with the movie-making brothers set to write, direct, and produce, and Sandler attached to star.

The details about the project remain scarce, but an insider close to the film said the plan is for the movie to begin shooting in the second quarter of 2023, making it, more than likely, Sandler's next project. While no plot details have been confirmed, sources close to the film have said it will likely be set in the world of high-end card collecting.

In Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler plays a jewel shop owner Howard Ratner, who operates in New York City's Diamond District. Ratner also happens to be a gambling addict who is on the hunt to retrieve a rare black opal he sold to pay off his debts. The movie is filled with anxiety-inducing intense situations that look like they could have put the actors in real-life danger. In some instances, the actors were in danger, like when Sandler was choked out while filming , so a movie about high-end card collecting sounds like a natural follow-up for the team behind Uncut Gems.

Netflix backing the Safdie Brothers' project is a great fit because when Gems initially hit the streamer in 2020, it was wildly popular for the platform. Not to mention, Sandler has had a long and fruitful relationship with Netflix since partnering with them in 2015. Seriously, you won't believe how many hours people spend watching his movies.