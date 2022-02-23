After A Madea Homecoming's Premiere, Tyler Perry Wants Fans To 'Get Ready' For Netflix Movie

Tyler Perry toured his Madea’s Farewell Tour through to early 2020 with the intention of saying goodbye to his famed character for once and for all. But following the events of COVID and how “polarized” the world has become since Madea’s final curtain call, the entertainment legend has decided to return to the character in partnership with Netflix for A Madea’s Homecoming, which hits the service this Friday.

The new Madea movie came together rather quickly since Tyler Perry announced the return of the comedic character in mid-2021 following the 2019 release of A Madea Family Funeral. Ahead of A Madea Homecoming hitting Netflix, Tyler Perry is sharing how the premiere went on Instagram :

Tyler Perry shared a few shots from the Wednesday Los Angeles premiere in anticipation for the Netflix movie's wide release. The filmmaker told fans they should “get ready” to laugh since the audience he viewed the film with were “rolling in the aisles” during the premiere. Perry wrote and directed A Madea Homecoming, as well as reprises the Madea and Joe roles.

Tyler Perry posed for pictures alongside a few of his co-stars, including Brendan O’Carroll, Brandon Black and Isha Blaaker. Also in attendance at the L.A. premiere were Geneva Maccarone, Amani Atkinson, Candace Maxwell, Jennifer Gibney, Amber Riley and Tabitha Brown.

The return of Madea marks the first time a movie from the franchise will premiere exclusively on Netflix rather than hitting theaters following Tyler Perry striking up a partnership with the streaming service. In A Madea Homecoming, Madea won’t be putting up with the “nonsense” as family drama erupts during her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration, per Netflix . You can check out the trailer for the upcoming flick below:

It looks like classic Madea. Given this is the ninth Madea movie, I don’t imagine Tyler Perry is trying to pick up a new audience, but rather give fans of the character more of what they like. Madea movies are classically low rated by critics, with CinemaBlend’s own Corey Chichizola giving the last installment, A Madea Family Funeral , one out of five stars back in 2019.

Tyler Perry has been teasing the return of Madea with some fun parodies on his social media. He placed Madea in the middle of a Bridgerton poster he called “Maderagerton” and photoshopped her face on Mary J. Blige’s recent Super Bowl performance for more laughs.