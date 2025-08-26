90 Day: Hunt For Love's Tell All Blindsided Me By Replacing Shaun Robinson, But I'm Actually A Fan Of The New Host

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: Hunt For Love episode "Tell All Part 1." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

The Tell All stage of 90 Day: Hunt For Love has finally begun, and I guess a different type of 90 Day show calls for a different kind of host. While the cast likely expected Shaun Robinson to talk to them about which couples were still together, they were met onstage by someone else.

So, who is this new host, and what is the status of the usual 90 Day Fiancé tell-all host? The answer is a bit more complicated than explaining why Cortney Reardanz and Colt Johnson didn't work out, but we do have some answers on what's up with the hosting situation. Let's dive in and talk about this new face, which super dedicated 90 Day spinoff fans might already know.

(Image credit: TLC)

Sukanya Krishnan Hosted The 90 Day: Hunt For Love Tell-All

TLC viewers who only watch 90 Day Fiancé and its spinoff may not know Sukanya "Suki" Krishnan, unlike fans who also watched 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games during its short run on Discovery+. Those who watch other reality shows on the network, specifically Sister Wives, will point out she's previously hosted their reunions. It's a shakeup, and possibly one that the 90 Day: Hunt For Love cast wouldn't know about, as Suki took the time to introduce herself to some of the people on stage.

(Image credit: TLC)

If Shaun Robinson Doesn't Return, I'm A Fan Of Suki

Shaun Robinson's absence from the 90 Day: Hunt For Love tell-all is quite a surprise, though anyone who missed her shouldn't be too concerned. At the time of writing, CinemaBlend wasn't able to track down any indication that Robinson is no longer going to be doing tell-alls for 90 Day Fiancé on her social media, nor was there an official announcement about it.

More On 90 Day Fiancé (Image credit: TLC) 90 Day: Hunt For Love Introduced A Lot Of New Cast Members, But There's Only One I Want To See In Future Spinoffs

Usually, no news is good news, and it's possible that Shaun Robinson just had a scheduling conflict or something else that came up and left her unavailable for that specific day to film the Tell All. This is all just speculation, but not even the insiders seem to have a rumor about Robinson's status with the show, so I think it's safe to assume she'll be back to host in the future.

All that said, I'm actually a fan of having Suki host the Tell All. It was my first time seeing her run the show, and I felt it was a nice change of pace. Truthfully, I can't say I noticed her doing anything substantially different than what Shaun would do while hosting the Tell All, as the host is often just there to facilitate conversation and more or less keep things from going too far off the rails.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I should also say that Suki didn't have a ton of work she needed to do, as there was no shortage of drama that occurred on 90 Day: Hunt For Love between talking about Jeniffer Tarazona and Cole Anderson, or Chantel Everett's new endeavor into a relationship with her friend after her divorce from Pedro Jimeno. I'm a fan of Suki, but would love to see her return in a tell-all where there is less to talk about.

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Catch up on 90 Day: Hunt For Love and all the other spinoffs over on HBO Max. With plans starting at $9.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more. Save up to 20% when you prepay for a year.

With just one more week of the tell all to go, I'm still 1000% in on 90 Day: Hunt For Love as it prepares to bow on TLC next Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm hoping we see this spinoff return for another season, assuming TLC can scrounge up enough 90 Day Fiancé singles to participate.