After Getting Famous As A Child Star On Game Of Thrones, Sophie Turner Has Advice For The New Harry Potter Cast

There are popular franchises, and then there's the Wizarding World. The Harry Potter movies remain wildly rewatchable, but the universe has also expanded to theme parks, video games, spinoffs, and the developing TV adaptation (which will be available with a HBO Max subscription). The young cast is about to become household names, and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner offered some advice to those young actors. After all, she knows a thing or two about navigating fame from a young age.

What we know about the Harry Potter TV show is limited, but fans are expecting a more accurate book to screen adaptation that'll give each novel its own season. Warner Bros. announced its trio of leading Harry Potter actors, who will have some big shoes to fill. While speaking with Flaunt, Turner revealed the advice she's give to those child actors, saying:

I look at the kids who are about to be in the new Harry Potter and I just want to give them a hug and say, ‘Look, it’s going to be okay but don’t go anywhere near [social media]. Stay friends with your home friends, keep living at home with your family, make sure your parents are your chaperones—it’s so important to have that grounding adjacent to the big, crazy stuff that you do.’

Honestly, this seems like very sound advice. Turner shared how she was able to get out of her time in Westeros with her head on her shoulders, and it sounds like that comes from trying to bring as much normalcy to one's life as possible. That, and staying TF off social media. Online hate is bad enough for adults, but can be especially devastating for child actors.

Sophie Turner was just 14 years-old when she booked her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. The series would end up being a global sensation, but she was able to get through the show without getting into trouble.

Of course, X-Men actor made headlines for other reasons, namely her marriage to Joe Jonas. They've since gotten divorced, and reached a custody agreement with their children. Speaking of their daughters, in the same interview Turner as asked if she'd let them act professionally, responding with:

Oh God, they’re not acting! Not until they’re at least 25!

While she might have been partially joking, this makes sense. Working from a young age on TV and film sets is a life-changing experience. So it would be understandable if the 29 year-old actress might want to shield her own children from this allowing them to live a more "normal" life in the process. At least as normal as having world-famous parents can be.

It's currently unclear when the Harry Potter show will be released, but its breaking the internet by filming outdoors. For now the movies, as well as Game of Thrones, can be re-watched on HBO Max.