Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Vince Finally Stopped Playing The Middle, But Will He Regret His Decision?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Monday, August 25th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

It's Week 7 in Big Brother, and Vince Panaro is once again regretting his decision to become Head of Household. I say that semi-jokingly, because he kind of had to win to avoid being nominated by Katherine Woodman, but he's certainly hating all the decisions he's had to make since the conclusion of the Week 7 veto competition.

As readers may know, Mickey Lee won the veto, which left Vince responsible for finding someone to put up in her place. It was a terrible call for someone who has wanted to play the middle to this point, and he had to make a call that would solidify which "side" of the house he was on. Let's talk about which side he chose, and if he'll end up regretting that decision as the house settles into its respective sides.

Vince Had Half The House Pushing Hard For Him To Nominate Rachel

Mickey winning the veto was the worst-case scenario for Vince. He'd lost the unanimous target for eviction, and as someone playing the middle, he was very limited on who he could put up without tipping his hand to where his true allegiances lie. Vince thrived on this strategy of basically playing all sides, so his winning the HOH wasn't ideal in the first place.

The trouble started when it came to discussing who the new nominee would be. His Judges alliance, which consists of Rachel Reilly, Will Williams, Morgan Pope, and Ashley Hollis, thought the obvious play was to put up Kat. Sure, it felt mean given that showmance partner Rylie Jeffries was just sent home, but she made it clear she wanted to get Vince out.

Then, there was the "other side" of the house, which basically consisted of a group of people who were dissatisfied with Rachel. With Keanu Soto leading the charge, he had Lauren Domingue, Kat, and Kelley Jorgensen gunning for him to put up Rachel. I think it's fair to say Ava Pearl and Mickey were both open to it happening as well, though neither was quite as vocal about it happening as the previously mentioned bunch.

Vince really bounced around the idea of putting up Rachel quite a bit, mainly when she handily shot down the idea of him putting up Ashley. He worried he was essentially letting her run his HOH, and meanwhile, mocking him in the Diary Room, and Big Brother viewers would think he's an idiot.

Rachel found Vinny and had a pep talk just before the veto ceremony, and tried her best to reassure him that none of what he thought was happening. Unfortunately, those watching Big Brother online were robbed of how he responded, as the feeds cut and didn't return until hours later with the aftermath.

Vince Chose To Remain Loyal To The Judges, And I Think It's A Win-Win For Him

When the feeds returned, Vince and Keanu were stressed in the gym, and Kat was mad that she was put up for eviction. In the end, Rachel was able to sway Vince against betraying The Judges and assured him they're going to see it through until the wheels fall off. That seemed to be all he needed to hear, but obviously, he's not completely happy with his decision.

Vince is, understandably, stressed that even if Kelley or Kat are voted out this week, he still has a good number of people upset at him in the game. I'm sure that he's thinking of a scenario in which one of those people puts him and Rachel on the block. If given the choice of saving him or Rachel, will The Judges prioritize his safety over hers?

They may not, but I think for all the ill feelings Vince might've caused this week, those angry with his decision this week have made it clear they'd take the shot at Rachel if the opportunity presented itself. Rachel works as a shield for him for the time being, and if she ends up going home, he got what he wanted anyway.

Not only that, but it wouldn't be an excellent idea for anyone on the other side of The Judges to gun for Vince anyway. They're already at a disadvantage from a numbers perspective, and he's the closest ally many of them have. Rachel might've inadvertently strengthened Vinny's game immensely, and neither of them are quite aware of it. That said, this season has been full of unpredictable moments and gameplay, so we'll see just how well it works out for him.

Big Brother continues on the 2025 TV schedule on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We'll see who ends up leaving this week, and if the house can finally get Kelley out or she has another clutch BB Blockbuster win ready.