I Was Already Excited For Boston Blue's Big Change For Danny, But First Looks At The Spinoff's Reagan Family Dinners And More Truly Warm My Heart

The world of Blue Bloods is coming back to primetime in the fall 2025 TV schedule, with Donnie Wahlberg reprising his longtime role as Danny Reagan for a relocation to Boston and (mostly) new cast of characters. Filming in Boston was a homecoming for Wahlberg, who gets to play tour guide for his costars, and new looks at the series premiere reveal just how much the show is taking advantage of its setting. Plus, for any Blue Bloods fans who were afraid that a show without many Reagans would continue the Reagan family dinner tradition, we now have an answer.

Keep on scrolling for some first-look photos at the series premiere, which can be fun for Blue Blood fans, newcomers, and even just Boston lovers like myself!

The New Reagan Family Dinners And More

A lot changed over fourteen seasons of Blue Bloods, but one staple remained the same: the Reagan family would get together to sit around a table and enjoy a dinner together. Filming the final Reagan family dinner was emotional for the cast, but it turns out that wasn't the last one for at least Danny and Erin... sort of. Based on photos from Boston Blue, the dinners will be hosted by the family of Danny's new partner, Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green). Take a look:

(Image credit: John Medland/CBS)

News broke earlier this summer that Bridget Moynahan would be reprising her Blue Bloods role for Boston Blue as a guest star opposite Donnie Wahlberg, and Erin apparently will score an invitation to the Silver family dinner as the new incarnation of the Reagan family dinner. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston P.D. detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson as well as Detective Lena Silver. Check out Lena, Erin, and Danny sharing a drink:

(Image credit: John Medland/CBS)

Of course, Boston Blue can't be all fun and games and family dinners. Danny relocates from New York City in the hopes of bonding with his son, Sean, who is starting his own career in Boston. Unfortunately, Sean seems to be mixed up in the first big crime of the series, with a deadly fire at a tech company bringing Danny and Lena together. Based on a first look at Mika Amonsen as Sean, he's going to be present at the scene of a pretty bad fire:

(Image credit: John Medland/CBS)

So, while Boston Blue will clearly be its own show with a mostly new cast of characters, elements of what viewers loved about Blue Bloods will be included with a twist. Even if it might take some adjusting to go from Reagan family dinners to Silver family dinners, the Silver family is stacked with some great actors. My big question at this point is whether Danny will just always be invited to the dinners, or those scenes will primarily feature Lena and Co. I can't be pessimistic, though, because other photos just have me psyched about Boston.

Why I Was Already Excited For Boston Blue

I'll come out and admit it: Boston might be my very favorite city to visit. As a Clevelander, I'm not a Red Sox or Patriots or Celtics fans, but I love the history. I love the walkability. I love the train system. Dang it, I even love the weather, and I say that as somebody who was stuck in a December nor'easter a few years ago! So, I always figured that whatever happens in Boston Blue, I would at least love seeing the city in the background.

I just didn't expect to be recognizing landmarks so early on! Take a look at Boston Common with the capitol building in the background, where Danny and Lena are apparently on the job. Suffice it to say that this is a much higher quality (and star-studded) photo than I have on my camera roll from my visits!

(Image credit: Seacia Pavao/CBS)

I won't claim to be an expert on every centuries-old graveyard in the state of Massachusetts, but I'm pretty confident that Donnie Wahlberg is chasing a suspect through the Granary Burying Ground, at 17th century cemetery in the heart of Boston. I can't say that I've gone on any chase sequences whenever I've visited the location, but I'm no Danny Reagan! Take a look:

(Image credit: Michele Crowe/CBS)

Danny won't be the only one on the run through the historical cemetery, as Donnie Wahlberg was joined by Sonequa Martin-Green to film this particular sequence:

(Image credit: Michele Crowe/CBS)

The series premiere of Boston Blue airs on Friday, October 17 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Blue Bloods fans will likely notice that Donnie Wahlberg's spinoff is inheriting the original show's Friday night time slight, and October 17 will be an exciting night on CBS. Fire Country's fourth season will premiere at 8 p.m. ET with spinoff Sheriff Country launching at 9 p.m. ET, before the two switch time slots the next week.

If you want to see Danny Reagan in action while the weeks count down before Boston Blue, you can find all fourteen seasons of Blue Bloods streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.