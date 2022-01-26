Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming Trailer Brings An Unexpected Crossover To Netflix

Just when the world thought the saga of Mabel Earlene Simmons was over, Tyler Perry and Netflix teamed up to revive the Madea series with a bang. That’s exactly what you’re going to get when watching the trailer to Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming, as it doesn’t take long for an exploding barbecue grill to enter the picture. If that’s not enough excitement for you, then perhaps a rather unexpected, but absolutely fitting crossover might entice you to this latest family gathering.

This recently unveiled trailer, which came courtesy of Netflix , is a pretty upbeat affair. That’s usually how it starts when Madea’s family gathers together for a special occasion. Her great-grandson’s college graduation is the cause for celebration this time out, but it’s not long before two recurring themes make themselves known again. And yet, in the midst of the usual “hidden secrets and family drama,” Mr. Perry has found time to throw in that unexpected crossover, as Madea is about to square off with a most formidable partner: Mrs. Agnes Brown (Brendan O'Carroll,) from the hit Irish comedy series Mrs. Brown’s Boys.

It certainly looks like no steps have been missed with Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming. Though it may be one of the many original films acquired in the name of luring more potential Netflix subscribers to the party, it looks just as cinematic as the rest of the Tyler Perry canon. Then again, with streaming powers comes the ability to go a little harder than the MPAA would allow. So maybe there’s some more surprises up Ms. Madea’s sleeves that we’re not privy to just yet.

For those of you who thought that 2019’s A Madea Family Funeral was supposed to be the final sequel to this franchise, it absolutely was. That was until last year, when this project’s surprise announcement came out of a very special motivation for Tyler Perry. The man wanted to make the world laugh, in a time when he most thought it needed to do so. And thus Madea was resurrected, and the congregation said a joyous hallelujer.

2021 was a massive year for Netflix movies , and 2022 doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. With Madea and her family now playing for the team, this is another sign of the market dominance that Dwayne Johnson has praised the studio for in the past. Should Tyler Perry want to continue making these movies in the future, perhaps he may want to go further in the realm of unexpected team ups, and combine Ms. Madea with Mr. The Rock.