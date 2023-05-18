After Getting Canceled Then Un-Canceled, S.W.A.T. Also Just Found A New Streaming Home
The news just keeps getting better!
It’s just been a roller coaster of emotion over these past few weeks when it comes to the CBS drama S.W.A.T. and its future. At first, the series was canceled by CBS, but after Shemar Moore and the fans rallied, the network un-canceled the popular procedural. While Season 6 of S.W.A.T. will be airing its finale this week on the 2023 TV schedule, fans just got some more great news about the first five seasons of the show as it was announced that they’ve found a new home at Netflix.
The streamer announced the exciting news on Twitter, noting that the first five seasons of S.W.A.T. will be among the ranks of Netflix’s best shows on May 17. Shemar Moore, and the cast also took to social media to celebrate in a fun way too, by posting this video on the star’s Instagram:
Moore also wrote a very on-brand and fun caption to go along with the fun news, posting:
This comes after two weeks of up and down news surrounding S.W.A.T and its Season 7 renewal. At first, S.W.A.T. was canceled after six seasons, however, Shemar Moore quickly spoke out against the decision, saying “it makes no sense.” In his Instagram post, he laid out the success the series has seen, and why it shouldn’t have been canceled, writing:
He then asked “my homies, my fans, and my baby girls,” to support the show and follow all their accounts so they could “make some fucking noise,” and let the network know they made a poor decision.
Three days later news broke about S.W.A.T.’s cancellation and Moore’s passionate post, CBS rescued it from cancellation while it axed two other shows. While freshman shows True Lies and East New York were canceled after a single season, the long-running crime procedural was picked back up, and fans were elated.
Following this exciting news Moore reached out to the fans to celebrate S.W.A.T. and its un-cancellation. He enthusiastically thanked viewers with his co-star David Lim, and promised that Season 7 would be “one hell of a send-off.”
Well, it sounds like there is a lot to look forward to when it comes to Season 7, but that won’t be airing until the fall. So, while we celebrate S.W.A.T.’s un-cancellation you can throw it back and watch seasons one through five with a Netflix subscription.
