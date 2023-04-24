After Josh Brolin Shared Nude BTS Photo From Outer Range Season 2 Set, Tom Pelphrey, Luke Hemsworth And More Reacted

Having served as the overall antagonist of the MCU for quite a few years, Thanos portrayer Josh Brolin made the jump to streaming TV for his post-blip career, heading up Amazon Studios’ dark and quirky mystery western Outer Range. Now, a year after the thought-provoking first season dropped on Prime Video, Brolin and more are hard at work filming Season 2. Although maybe “hard at work” isn’t the safest terminology to use, as the actor shared a nearly NSFW shot of his unclothed body from the set. And you can bet he inspired reactions not just from fans, but from fellow stars such as Tom Pelphrey and Luke Hemsworth.

Fans will be no doubt pumped to know that Outer Range is in the midst of bringing a second season to life, and those who are particularly impressed by Josh Brolin’s humanly form will be particularly enthused by the way the actor is promoting the filming process, as seen in the Instagram post below.

A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Technically speaking, Brolin said that this shot wasn’t taken specifically “during” the show, but was rather from a presumably freeing lunch out in Santa Fe where the series is filming. I certainly hope it’s not a picnic with a widespread audience of hungry ants, because he’s definitely not dressed to battle such tiny foes.

What he is perfectly suited to take on, however, is comments from fellow actors and adoring fans. Arguably the best of the bunch came from Luke Hemsworth, who no doubt made many do a double take after bringing up what may or may not be Brolin’s low-hanging fruit.

Do you know the song “your balls r hangin through the old cane chair?” “Hum a few bars and I’ll see if I can pick it up”

Josh Brolin may not have ever played Batman — he’s one of many actors who nearly took on the role — but he’s no stranger to jokers like Hemsworth. Even if the Westworld vet’s comment may not entirely be entirely in jest, since that kinda does look like one of Thanos’ knuckles trying to poke through the bottom of the lawnchair. But let’s move on from that.

Also serving up a comment: Brolin’s Outer Range co-star Tom Pelphrey, who’s spent much of the past month celebrating the birth of his daughter with Kaley Cuoco . Check out his comment below, along with chime-ins from Sons of Anarchy vet Ryan Hurst, Jack Ryan’s Michael Kelly, Tulsa King’s Garrett Hedlund, and comic creator Rob Liefeld.

Tom Pelphrey: 😂😂😂 our fearless leader. ❤️

😂😂😂 our fearless leader. ❤️ Ryan Hurst: That necklace looks silly.

That necklace looks silly. Michael Kelly: Love you man!

Love you man! Garrett Hedlund: That’s how I prep

That’s how I prep Rob Liefeld: 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻

Josh Brolin's wife Kathryn Boyd Brolin also chimed in with her own fun comment, saying:

Oh I thought they weren’t releasing the poster til later this year!!