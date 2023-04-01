Kaley Cuoco And Tom Pelphrey Welcomed Their First Child And Celebrated With Some Adorable Photos

Kaley Cuoco’s hands have been full with a number of professional obligations as of late. Of course, there’s also another collaboration she’s been anxiously awaiting that involves her partner, Tom Pelphrey. In October 2022, Cuoco excitedly announced that she and Pelphrey were expecting their first child, a baby girl. Since then, the actress has gone all in on sharing details about her pregnancy journey. Well, the little lady has finally arrived, and the two new parents couldn’t seem to be happier. When confirming the news, they also celebrated with some truly adorable photos.

Both stars took to social media to announce the birth of Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, who was born on Thursday, March 30. Kaley Cuoco shared her joy in an Instagram post, which featured several sweet photos featuring the baby, her partner and herself. She also captioned the post with a sweet message in which she thanked her doctors, nurses, friends and family members for all of their doing. The Flight Attendant star also sentimentally declared “grateful for this little miracle.” You can check out her lovely post down below:

A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

When Tom Pelphrey opened up with an Instagram update of his own, he dropped a number of sweet pics, which show the new family together. There are also a few excellent shots of the proud dad sharing some one-one-one time with his little girl. See for yourself:

A post shared by Tom Pelphrey (@tommypelphrey) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

I think it pretty much goes without saying that the two are just downright smitten with their daughter. Many parents will probably tell you that it’s exciting when they welcome a child into the world, but such joy is probably only amplified when it’s your first. On that note, you can’t help but smile when checking out these pics of the two actors and the cute little one.

The prospect of Kaley Cuoco becoming a mom is something that’s seemingly excited a lot of people, including her Big Bang Theory co-star Jim Parsons. Over these past few months, the Emmy nominee didn’t shy away from providing updates and showing off her baby bump. In one particularly funny post, she marked the stage of pregnancy in which one needs help getting out of chairs (and falls asleep while on set). She also got candid about having to step away from horseback riding while she was with child.

Though these updates have been delightful, it’s been even sweeter to see how Tom Pelphrey has supported his lady throughout this time. In addition to being present, he’s also sent some lovely sentiments his partner’s way via social media. One of those swoon-worthy messages followed a red carpet adventure at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards earlier this year.

It goes without saying that this is a very special time for the couple, and they seem more than ready to soak it all in. I wouldn’t be surprised if they continue to post updates about life with their newborn, which will likely include a few sleepless nights. Nevertheless, there’s reason to be confident that they’ll adjust to parenthood and all that comes with it.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our congratulations to Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey during this joyous occasion!