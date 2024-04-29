After Justin Bieber Shared A Pic Of Himself Crying, Hailey Bieber Responded

Pop icon Justin Bieber has never had problems showing his vulnerability in his songs. The best-selling music artist has written memorable tracks like “I’ll Show You” about the pressures of fame and his music video “Lonely” starring Jacob Tremblay to display times he felt alone. This time around, Bieber shares photos of himself in tears, and his wife Hailey Bieber has a response of her own to them.

One of Justin Bieber’s many admirable qualities is that he’s never afraid to show his tears when something bothers him. Back in 2015, he was caught crying during the VMAs after receiving a standing ovation due to the warm reception. On Instagram , the Canadian singer showed fans his vulnerability again, tearing up in a couple of photos among a mix of performance pics. His wife, Hailey, had a comment of her own responding to her husband’s tears.

a pretty crier

A lot of fans were drawing concerns for their favorite pop singer based on those tear-jerking photos. Many sent praises to Hailey Bieber for showing support for her husband. Others even sent their prayers to the “Baby” singer in hopes that he feels better. Of course, the number one question Instagram users had about the photos was why Bieber was feeling sad. As a reminder, you can see his viral post below:

A post shared by Justin Bieber A photo posted by justinbieber on

Fortunately not long after, the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer posted a carousel of photos on a separate Instagram post of him smiling. So, it looks like he’s doing okay now.

It’s a relief to see Hailey Bieber supporting her husband on social media through a seemingly terrible moment he was having. Especially considering there were rumors floating around that there was trouble in paradise between the two. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who got married back in 2018 , were caught in the rumor mill with speculation of divorce after Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, publicly shared a post asking for prayers for the married couple. An insider told People that the two are apparently not splitting up and are “very, very happy.”

Hailey Bieber also made sure to shut down the rumors back in March with an Instagram story saying the “blind items” she found on TikTok tend to be “100% of the time wrong.” It proves that all married couples go through hard times, but it doesn’t always mean it’s cause for divorce.

The American model has had to shut down trolls before like when a viral post showed Justin Bieber yelling at her. She threw back at haters with a lovey-dovey photo of her and her hubby saying, “Any other narrative floating around is beyond false.” The Grammy Award winner has also had to fire back at haters about his marriage saying that a true supporter of Bieber’s marriage is a true supporter of the singer. The married couple clearly have enough faith in their marriage that no hater can ruin it for them.

