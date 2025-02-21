After Sterling K. Brown's Paradise And Justin Hartley's Tracker Both Got Renewed, I Was Stoked To See The This Is Us Cast Reach Out

We aren't even two months into the year, and the 2025 TV schedule has already been filled to the brim with great shows and networks have been taking notice and handing out renewals. In fact, CBS renewed nine shows on Thursday, including Justin Hartley’s hit drama Tracker, while Hulu picked up Sterling K. Brown’s Paradise for a second season. With the This Is Us stars sticking around on their respective shows, their former NBC co-stars are showing all the love, and I'm thrilled to see it!

The Members Of This Is Us’ Big Three Respond To Paradise’s Renewal

Paradise, which comes from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, dropped early on streaming services on January 26, two days before it was scheduled to premiere the first three episodes. Since then, the show has become quite a hit, leading Hulu to renew it with just six episodes under its belt.

Brown dropped the good news via the Paradise Instagram account, with “Season 2” written on his hand to celebrate, take a look:

A post shared by Paradise (@paradiseonhulu) A photo posted by on

Many fans took to the comments to share their happiness over the news, as well as some of the Paradise cast, including James Marsden.

But that’s not all. Brown’s This Is Us co-star Chrissy Metz couldn’t help but share some sisterly love for her on-screen brother and was as excited as ever to hear that more Paradise is on the way, commenting:

Phew!! We need MORE!! 🎉✨👏

Additionally, Hartley liked Brown’s post about the show, proving that The Big Three will always be close.

Even though the NBC drama these actors worked on together ended in 2022, the cast is still like a family, and it’s so great to see, especially since we know the This Is Us cast still text each other.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also, seeing this renewal has me thinking that since Brown is still working with Fogelman on Paradise, maybe another This Is Us reunion could happen on the show...or Hartley's series, Tracker.

The This Is Us Family Reacted To Tracker’s Renewal

Thursday was a big day for the This Is Us family when it came to renewals, because Tracker, which is executive produced by This Is Us producer and director Ken Olin, was also given a third-season pickup on CBS.

Justin Hartley posted a video to his Instagram telling the cast and crew the good news, and it’s wonderful, take a look:

A post shared by Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) A photo posted by on

The Pearson family was quick to show love to Hartley, with his on-screen mother, Mandy Moore, liking the post. Brown also took to the comments to share the love and hope that Tracker sticks around for years to come:

Congrats, Bro!!! You ain’t going nowhere for ‘bout 15 years!!!

Tracker has had a few This Is Us reunions already, and with more on the way, it’s possible that more of the Pearson family or family friends will appear. However, fans will just have to wait and see.

At the very least, the love and support are pouring in from the cast, and I can’t get enough of it. Now, it's time to get excited about what's to come as you continue supporting these shows by streaming Paradise with a Hulu subscription and watching Tracker on CBS or with a Paramount+ subscription.