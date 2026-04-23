I Had Reservations About Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85. Why The Reviews Are Winning Me Over
Back to Hawkins already?
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Fans of Stranger Things may not have gotten that secret-bonus episode they were looking for after Season 5 wrapped up on New Year’s Eve, but less than five months later, our Dungeons & Dragons-loving heroes are back for new adventures. I admittedly had reservations about Netflix’s new animated series, Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85, which hit the 2026 TV schedule on April 23, but after reading these reviews, I’m feeling way more inspired to fire up my Netflix subscription.
Taking place between the events of Seasons 2 and 3, Tales From ‘85 shows Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin and Max as they face new monsters from the Upside Down. They’ll also be joined by a new character, Nikki Baxter. Let’s get to the reviews, some of which address my concerns about the series.
There Are Good And Bad Reviews For The Stranger Things Animated Series
Do we even need more Stranger Things this soon after the sendoff of the Hawkins gang into adulthood? How will they integrate Nikki (and then extricate her) in a satisfactory way? Belen Edwards of Mashable addresses those concerns in her review, contending that this “baffling” prequel isn’t the cure for Season 5 ending backlash. This critic also addresses the storytelling sin that Nikki presents, writing:Article continues below
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert calls it an “insulting waste of time” and “aggressively uninspired.” It had the opportunity to deviate from the show in really interesting ways but chose to do exactly more of what the live-action series already did, albeit a “watered-down, less-interesting” version. Tallerico’s Tales of ‘85 review continues:
Why The Reviews Won Me Over
Those critics do bring up some concerning issues, but reading other reviews, I started to wonder: what if it doesn’t have to be that deep?
Brian VanHooker of Polygon, in particular, got me on his side when pointing out that the focus is solely on the kids (who are actually voiced by kids), not Joyce, not Hopper, and very little on Nancy or Steve. That, the half-hour format and the animation give it that Saturday morning cartoon feeling the Duffer Brothers wanted, according to the critic, who writes:
Remember when they were just kids playing D&D and not yet fully traumatized? Greer Riddell of Collider says Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85 reminds us why we fell in love with the show in the first place, rating it an 8 out of 10. It’s an especially welcome dose of nostalgia after the Season 5’s divisive ending, Riddell says:
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Chris Tilly of Dextero gives it 4 out of 5 stars, agreeing the animated spinoff captures the spirit and sense of fun of Stranger Things’ early seasons. Tilly writes:
Fans are definitely not going to agree which side they fall on here. In fact, critics on Rotten Tomatoes are rating the new series at 70%, whereas fans have a much lower combined score of 45%, though it’s still early and that number’s likely to change.
If you want to recapture the fun of the Hawkins heroes’ childhood, try to erase the series finale from your brain or just keep the Stranger Things universe alive as long as possible, all 10 episodes of Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 Season 1 can be streamed now with a Netflix subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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