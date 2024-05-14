After Tom Brady Roast, Drew Bledsoe Shares A+ Story About Meeting Gisele Bündchen, Reveals Unused Jokes He'd Love To Have Told
This story is too perfect.
The Roast of Tom Brady has remained a much-discussed topic since the special was streamed live for Netflix subscribers earlier this month. Various big names gathered at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles to make jokes at the expense of the former football player. There were plenty of highlights from Brady’s roast, including a few jabs taken by fellow ex-quarterback Drew Bledsoe. One of his shots at Brady involved his relationship with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and it was certainly a doozy. Now, Bledsoe has shared an A+ story about meeting Bündchen, and he also discussed the unused jokes he would’ve loved to tell.
The Wild Story Behind How Drew Bledsoe Met Gisele Bündchen
Drew Bledsoe and Tom Brady are very familiar with each other, as they were teammates on the New England Patriots in the early 2000s. Brady ultimately took over the starting QB position from Bledsoe during the 2001 season, which ended with the team winning the Super Bowl. Bledsoe was subsequently traded, though the two have crossed paths on occasion since then. One particular run-in happened during a ski excursion, which involved Bledsoe trying to pull a prank on Brady but inadvertently getting Gisele Bündchen mixed up in it:
Yikes, talk about a prank gone awry. In theory, that would’ve been a funny way for the NFL veteran to get his former teammate but, with something like that, timing is everything. While listening to this story he shared on Up & Adams, via a clip on X, one would think that this story has an awkward ending. However, it’s actually quite sweet:
Drew Bledsoe went on to say that there’s always “mutual respect” between him and his comrade. And that could be part of the reason why he opted not to go even harder on him during the roast.
What Drew Bledsoe Said About The Roast Jokes That Were Unused
The former Dallas Cowboy definitely earned a major reaction from the roast’s crowd when he made his marriage barb regarding Gisele Bündchen, who was allegedly unhappy with some of the wisecracks. Drew Bledsoe said the following:
That’s definitely a zinger, but Drew Bledsoe went on to tell Kay Adams that he had more ammunition that didn’t end up getting used. And, per the barbs he shared in another X clip, he was going to rope in some of his fellow roasters:
And here I thought stars like Nikki Glaser, Jeff Ross and Kevin Hart went hard. Those barbs certainly would’ve garnered Drew Bledsoe some big laughs during the show, but I’d say that he still performed an impressive set. And, despite the jokes and that ski prank, it seems he still holds both his former teammate and his ex-wife in high regard.
The Roast of Tom Brady is still available to stream on Netflix alongside some of the best entries on the 2024 TV schedule.
