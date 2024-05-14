After Tom Brady Roast, Drew Bledsoe Shares A+ Story About Meeting Gisele Bündchen, Reveals Unused Jokes He'd Love To Have Told

The Roast of Tom Brady has remained a much-discussed topic since the special was streamed live for Netflix subscribers earlier this month. Various big names gathered at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles to make jokes at the expense of the former football player. There were plenty of highlights from Brady’s roast , including a few jabs taken by fellow ex-quarterback Drew Bledsoe. One of his shots at Brady involved his relationship with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and it was certainly a doozy. Now, Bledsoe has shared an A+ story about meeting Bündchen, and he also discussed the unused jokes he would’ve loved to tell.

The Wild Story Behind How Drew Bledsoe Met Gisele Bündchen

Drew Bledsoe and Tom Brady are very familiar with each other, as they were teammates on the New England Patriots in the early 2000s. Brady ultimately took over the starting QB position from Bledsoe during the 2001 season, which ended with the team winning the Super Bowl. Bledsoe was subsequently traded, though the two have crossed paths on occasion since then. One particular run-in happened during a ski excursion, which involved Bledsoe trying to pull a prank on Brady but inadvertently getting Gisele Bündchen mixed up in it:

A number of years ago, we were skiing in Montana, and I happened to bump into Tom on the slopes. And, obviously, we were skiing in different places, because he can’t ski for shit. But I was talking to him a little bit. So, at the end of the day, I had to take a phone call. … I was sitting up in the middle of the mountain on this phone call, and I ski down. I’m getting down to the bottom, and there’s nobody left on the mountain. Well, I can see Tom, I could tell which one he was, because he was wearing this terrible Under Armour outfit. And there’s somebody that’s with him that’s obviously female, so I know that’s Gisele but I’d never met her. I’d never met Gisele. And so I came in hot, and I was gonna come in and spray Tom. And, of course, as I come in to spray him, I miss, and I just covered Giselse with snow, and we’ve never met.

Yikes, talk about a prank gone awry. In theory, that would’ve been a funny way for the NFL veteran to get his former teammate but, with something like that, timing is everything. While listening to this story he shared on Up & Adams, via a clip on X , one would think that this story has an awkward ending. However, it’s actually quite sweet:

And so Tom looks at me like, ‘It’s go time. You don’t mess with my wife.’ At least, back then you didn’t… Tom looks at me, and I’m like, ‘Tom, it’s Drew! It’s Drew!’ And so [I say,] ‘Hey, sorry, Gisele. Nice to meet you. She leans over, and she gives me this great big hug, right? Like great big hug. And then later, we see them at dinner, and Gisele says to me, she says, ‘You know, I normally don’t give people big hugs when I first meet them, but you don’t understand how you’re talked about in our house.’ Which was just an incredibly cool and very genuine compliment.

Drew Bledsoe went on to say that there’s always “mutual respect” between him and his comrade. And that could be part of the reason why he opted not to go even harder on him during the roast.

What Drew Bledsoe Said About The Roast Jokes That Were Unused

The former Dallas Cowboy definitely earned a major reaction from the roast’s crowd when he made his marriage barb regarding Gisele Bündchen, who was allegedly unhappy with some of the wisecracks. Drew Bledsoe said the following:

You know obviously, buddy, you got really used to not being touched, right? Just like the end of the marriage. Look, buddy, you’ve got more rings than I do, but I’ve experienced a couple of things that you’ll never experience: The feeling of being the No. 1 overall draft pick in the NFL and a 28th wedding anniversary. It was yesterday.

That’s definitely a zinger, but Drew Bledsoe went on to tell Kay Adams that he had more ammunition that didn’t end up getting used. And, per the barbs he shared in another X clip , he was going to rope in some of his fellow roasters:

Man, I’ve been going through so many bits that I wish I had done that would’ve been really fun. … When I said that I hated Tom, I could’ve gone up and down the line and said, ‘You know I hate Tom Brady like Bert Kreischer hates salad. I hate Tom Brady like Nikki Glaser hates fully digesting her food. … Actually, this was my favorite one… I hate Tom Brady like Andrew Schulz’s barber hates him.

And here I thought stars like Nikki Glaser, Jeff Ross and Kevin Hart went hard . Those barbs certainly would’ve garnered Drew Bledsoe some big laughs during the show, but I’d say that he still performed an impressive set. And, despite the jokes and that ski prank, it seems he still holds both his former teammate and his ex-wife in high regard.

