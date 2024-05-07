How Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Allegedly Feels About Jokes Told During His Netflix Roast

Netflix subscribers were treated to a star-studded event this past week, as the streamer presented The Roast of Tom Brady . Hosted by Kevin Hart, the event saw the likes of Jeff Ross, Kim Kardashian and even former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick take shots at the football icon. The topics touched on ranged from Brady’s shortcomings on the gridiron to his supposed lack of financial prowess involving cryptocurrency. Above all though, there were copious amounts of barbs related to Gisele Bündchen, who Brady divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Now, an insider is dropping claims about Bündchen’s feelings on the jokes.

How Does Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Feel About The Jokes Made At The Roast?

The 43-year-old Brazilian model – who shares two children with the NFL veteran – has yet to speak out publicly about the live streaming event that took place this past Sunday. According to a source, though, she wasn’t all that pleased with her name being evoked as part of many of the night’s gags. This unnamed individual, who spoke with People , says that she was “deeply disappointed” by what was said. She supposedly believed the jokes painted a “disrespectful portrayal of her family.” The person also said:

As always, [Bündchen's] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s relationship has received much attention over the years and made headlines following their divorce. Various rumors swirled around the reasoning for the split, with some insiders attributing it to Brady’s decision to initially unretire from football. Bündchen has since denied claims that she gave her former husband an ultimatum over his career. Based on what’s been reported, the two have more recently sought to amicably co-parent their two kids – Benjamin (14) and Vivian (11). The source went on to explain another supposed reason why the jokes rubbed Bündchen the wrong way:

This past week, Gisele has been tirelessly dedicated to aiding those in need in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is grappling with the worst flooding in its history. She was concerned about family affected by the devastating floods, so to hear her life being joked about was very disappointing.

All of this should be taken with a grain of salt for the time being. While we can’t speak to the socialite’s true feelings on the show, it’s fair to say that the jokes did get somewhat harsh at times.

What Was Said About Gisele Bündchen During The Netflix-Produced Show?

Among the highlights of Tom Brady’s roast are the various related to his former spouse. Kevin Hart, who went hard on his good buddy, didn’t hold back when discussing the former Mrs. Brady. During the night, the comic touched on the assumption that Brady chose football over his wife and kids:

Single life is what you deserve because you had no choice. Gisele gave you an ultimatum. Gisele said, ‘You retire, or we’re done.’ That’s what she said to you, Tom. ‘You retire, or we’re done.’ Let me tell you something. When you’ve got a chance to go 8-9 and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you gotta do what the fuck you gotta do, do you understand me? Yeah, you gotta do it. . . . Yeah, Tom! Fuck them kids!

Kevin Hart also called Tom an “idiot” for not seeing any romantic chemistry between Gisele Bündchen and her jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente, who she’s now dating. Comedian Nikki Glaser, who was warmly received by the roast’s audience , shared some point thoughts on the seven-time Super Bowl winner apparently being open to his wife training with Valente:

The only thing dumber than you saying yes to this roast was when you said, ‘Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu.’ That’s gotta suck. How much would it suck for Tom just knowing your ex-wife’s new boyfriend can beat your ass while eating hers?

Fellow comedian Andrew Schulz didn’t hold back either. He referenced Tom Brady’s marriage and roped in his former teammates, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, in the process:

Gronkowski, Edelman, Welker. That’s not a receiving corps, that’s a law firm. And with that divorce coming up, you’re gonna need them. Oh, that’s why Dana’s here, so you can learn how to fuck a Brazilian out of half their purse.

So, needless to say, the Gisele Bündchen-related jokes definitely flowed during showtime. Based on the broadcast, they seemed to go over well with the crowd that was in attendance. It was also surely a possibility that they may rub some the wrong well, and we’ll just have to wait and see whether Bündchen was truly “disappointed” by the puns.