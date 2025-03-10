A Body Language Expert Explains What They Feel Happened When Meghan Markle Corrected Mindy Kaling About The Sussex Name

Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling have both had new series hit the 2025 Netflix calendar recently, but despite Running Point getting decent reviews and a second-season order, and the controversy that caused With Love, Meghan to delay its release, there’s only thing people want to talk about. That, of course, is the viral clip of Markle correcting Kaling on her name, and now a body language expert has weighed in with his take.

Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was an actress best known for her role on Suits (which is also available to stream with a Netflix subscription), so I don’t think it was too surprising to hear MIndy Kaling refer to her by her professional name on an episode of With Love, Meghan. The duchess, however, was quick to correct her, pointing out that her last name is Sussex. Body language expert Darren Stanton noticed a couple of things about this interaction, per PureWow:

There was a flash of surprise from Mindy Kaling when Meghan corrected her about the name from Markle to Sussex. It shows pride in her relationship with Harry, but also her accepting and being completely open to her royal status. Meghan is clearly proud to be a part of the family. Her relationship with Harry also appears stronger than ever.

One can understand Meghan Markle’s reasoning behind wanting to be called “Sussex,” as she told Mindy Kaling how much it meant to her to share a last name with her children Archie and Lilibet. However, the body language expert’s opinion that she's so proud and accepting of her royal status is a bit more unexpected.

Meghan Markle has been a controversial figure within the royal family, and she and Prince Harry opened up to Oprah about their decision to step away from their royal duties in 2020. Even from their home in Los Angeles, they continue to draw criticism worldwide for their actions and comments in projects like their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and Harry’s revelatory memoir Spare.

As for pride in her family and pride for her husband and children, I definitely can see that. The Suits alum’s reaction was so quick when Mindy Kaling marveled at the fact that Meghan Markle likes Jack in the Box (and yes, Jack in the Box wasted no time in capitalizing on that name-drop). The duchess laughed as she responded:

It’s so funny, too, because you keep saying ‘Meghan Markle.’ You know I’m ‘Sussex’ now. You have kids and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children,’ and that feels so… I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name, our little family name.’

When Mindy Kaling got asked about it on The View (because of course Mindy Kaling got asked about it on The View), she recalled having a great time filming with Meghan and said she didn’t even remember that awkward interaction.

I’m sure Mindy Kaling’s not likely to forget that exchange again, though, and if you want to witness the moment that will live in infamy, With Love, Meghan, as well as Running Point, Harry & Meghan and Suits, are all great shows to binge on Netflix.