‘WTF Is Wrong With Y’all?’ Black Women Defend Meghan Markle After Widespread Complaints About Her Netflix Show

The general public just loves to scrutinize celebrities’ every move, looking for a reason to pounce on social media. Meghan Markle has become something of an easy target since she and Prince Harry stepped away from their royal duties, and her lifestyle show that recently hit the 2025 Netflix calendar has been receiving widespread criticism. After one media outlet reported that With Love, Meghan is disliked “by just about everyone,” Black women are coming to Markle’s defense.

Critics Call Meghan Markle’s Netflix Series ‘Out Of Touch’

The skepticism surrounding With Love, Meghan started even before it was available to stream with a Netflix subscription, as Meghan McCain and others called the Duchess of Sussex “tone deaf” for trying to release her series as the L.A. wildfires raged. This caused Netflix to delay the premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, but the criticism didn’t stop there. One X (Twitter) user claiming to be a fan of the Suits actress said they couldn’t get behind With Love, Meghan, writing:

I’m a big Megan Markle fan but her new show on Netflix is so out of touch. pic.twitter.com/gsYY2w3iuyMarch 8, 2025

In addition to the social media hate that Meghan Markle is all too familiar with, a celebrity chef has spoken out about why he declined an opportunity to consult on the series, calling it “painful to watch.” The media has been harsh as well, with the Daily Mail opining that “rubber-necking” was the reason With Love, Meghan has maintained its spot on Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows.

Indeed, the critics have been unkind to the former actress, calling her show “too boring to bother” (GQ) and “a disappointment” (Decider), while saying Meghan Markle proves “the greatest love of all is the one that a person has for herself” (Variety).

Black Women Show Off Their Cookware In Meghan Markle’s Defense

These critics clearly don’t speak for everyone, because many people — and especially Black women — have stood up to say they don’t see what the big issue is. Many pointed out that nobody blinks an eye when Martha Stewart, Ina Garten or Gwyneth Paltrow pull out their matching name-brand cookware, but when Meghan Markle does it, it’s alienating. One X (Twitter) user wrote:

Funny my broke ass watched #WithLoveMeghan multiple times and don’t see anything in it that’s ostentatious, outrageous or out of touch. I own a vitamix and le creuset and a shit ton of mason jars. So what if her income bracket is higher? Just work with what you’ve got. pic.twitter.com/bazpSsimABMarch 6, 2025

The Le Creuset that’s used on With Love, Meghan caused a big stir for being too pricey for the general audience, with the duchess being accused of prioritizing appearances over function. However, there was a pretty big contingency of fans ready to reject that sentiment, as they posted about their own kitchen items. Comments on social media included:

If you spent hundreds or thousands of dollars on some damn Stanley tumblers last year, I don’t wanna hear one word about Meghan Markle having Le Creuset cookware - like WTF is wrong with yall? – wholetmebeanadult

– wholetmebeanadult Why is anyone surprised or disturbed that she would have beautiful color coordinated cookware? Does anyone drag Ina or Martha for their cookware? Sure it would be nice to see a big heavy well-seasoned black skillet up in there. But did anyone expect that? So Yes, Le Creuset is beautiful but it is not merely performative cookware. – michele__norris

– michele__norris I love it! It’s a little heavy for me but it’s so gorgeous and works well. And it lasts forever. – cece.smiles.now

– cece.smiles.now Nothing about anything she did on her show or showcased was unrelatable. I’ve been homemaking and hosting like this for over 20 years. There are those of us who have a deep passion for it. We bake from scratch, we cook with fresh ingredients and plate them beautifully, we have Le Creuset that we cook with everyday, we love to host our family and friends…and show our love. – authenticallynicolee

Black women showing off their Le Creuset even became a trend, as a Threads user posted:

Another on X (Twitter) said:

It's how black women have gone from protesting in the streets to living soft lives and glowing... More of this all 2025 please 🙌#WithLoveMeghan pic.twitter.com/PZQR9xfd17March 11, 2025

TikTok user onibellaellaella showed off her pieces in a post and said she loves that the duchess uses Le Creuset and — like many others — pointed out that items often go on sale and can be found for more affordable prices at stores like HomeGoods.

Le Creuset is great cookware and easier to find than you think. I have been using it for a while and it’s one of my favorite gifts to give. I am so glad that Meghan Sussex features it and that more people are finding out about it and loving it. Why gatekeep?

There is the impression that everyone is ganging up to hate on Meghan Markle, so it’s nice to see people coming to her defense, showing off their own name-brand items and pointing out the double standard in some of her critics.

With Love, Meghan has already been renewed for a second season on Netflix, so if you want to see the show that everyone is talking about for one reason or another, all eight Season 1 episodes can be streamed now on Netflix.