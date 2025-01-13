After Watching The First 3 Eps Of The Traitors US Season 3, There Are 6 Things I Really Hope I'm Wrong About

The Traitors Season 3 made an exciting return with many viral moments, game-changing twists, and an intriguing cast . Plus, Alan Cumming continued to look fabulous in every episode. As a self-proclaimed Traitors superfan, I have been looking forward to this season. And so far, it’s just as chaotic as I hoped.

However, some of the events in the first three episodes of The Traitors Season 3 have raised some concerns. I still think this will be a great season, but I hope a few things don’t happen. Let’s talk about it.

Warning: The Traitors Season 3 Episodes 1-3 spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Boston Rob Becoming The Last Traitor Standing.

Boston Rob joining The Traitors Season 3 surprises no one because it was a not-too-guarded secret. However, there have been mixed reactions to his entrance on The Traitors. I have limited knowledge of Boston Rob. I have only seen his most recent seasons of Survivor and his appearance on Deal or No Deal Island. Therefore, I don’t consider myself a Boston Rob fan or a hater.

I am neutral about him. However, I am a fan of Danielle Reyes, Bob the Drag Queen, and Carolyn Wiger. I am rooting for one of those three (or multiple) to win The Traitors Season 3, but this may be difficult for them. Some Faithfuls already suspect Bob and Danielle of being Traitors. Carolyn has gone undetected, but in Episode 3, her roaming the house drew attention.

Bob, Carolyn, and Danielle have all made themselves vulnerable by not blending in enough as Traitors pretending to be Faithfuls. Boston Rob is not on anyone’s radar, but Derrick Levasseur knows to watch and monitor him. Derrick may eventually figure out Rob’s traitor ways and try to sway others to banish him. However, Rob excels at making loyal allies, so even if Derrick figures it out, Rob may have too many players on his side to lose.

On the other hand, many of the Season 3 cast are familiar enough with Boston Rob to not fall for some of his past tricks. But because of the current edit, I am worried he will make it further than the other three Traitors.

It wouldn’t be some big injustice or crime if Boston Rob wins The Traitors Season 3. It would be fine. He’s at least a fan of the show and clearly takes it seriously , so it would be a deserved and entertaining win. I just think it would be more exciting (for me) if any of the other three win as Traitors.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Some Of The Reality TV Stars Fading To The Background

I am familiar with about 14 people on The Traitors Season 3 cast. This means that I know more of them than I don’t know. I had the opposite experience with The Traitors Season 2 cast , I knew plenty of them but not enough. However, some of my favorites from Season 2 were players I knew nothing about before the season, like Phaedra Parks, Shereé Whitfield, and MJ Javid. Kate Chastain was also one of my favorite players on The Traitors Season 1.

Therefore, I was excited to see some familiar faces, but even more excited to meet some of the players that are new to me. After the first three episodes, I am worried that the show will focus too much on particular characters and others will get very little screen time.

This naturally happens with reality TV shows, especially with more of a focus on big personalities, but all these people have big personalities. Yet it already feels like some are starting to fade into the background, but it’s only been three episodes so that can change soon. Everyone doesn’t need a starring role in The Traitors Season 3, but I want to get to know most of them at least to some degree.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Many Big Personalities Are Eliminated Early

Wells Adams, Dorinda Medley, Chanel Ayan, and Tony Vlachos have all been banished or murdered. I am familiar with Tony from Survivor and Wells from various reality TV shows. I am not familiar with Dorinda or Ayan. Nevertheless, in the first couple of Traitors episodes, Ayan immediately stood out for being vocal and attention-grabbing.

I knew she was going to make some good TV moments. Dorinda didn’t get enough time to make an impression but I heard a little bit about her reputation (and some of her past misfortunes ) as one of the Real Housewives, so I think she could have been really fun to watch on The Traitors. I know Tony and Wells can be big characters, and clearly Ayan and Dorinda are as well.

Big personalities being taken out may start a pattern that resolves my previous fear about some reality TV stars fading into the background, but we need a balance of quiet and loud personalities to really give a show some dynamics and layers.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Dylan Efron Being Banished Or Dying Soon On The Traitors Season 3

Dylan Efron is a contestant who has stood out among the reality TV show giants. Whether that will be a good or bad thing is still being determined. He could be the new Peter Weber (in a bad way) leading the charge against the Traitors in a less-than-pleasant manner. He could also become a likable Traitors’ hunter. We don’t know yet. I just hope he lasts long enough to become a fun adversary to the Traitors.

I am worried that he’s too vocal already. This may mean the Traitors murder him to eliminate someone who could expose them or someone that everyone trusts as a Faithful, or his Traitor hunting makes people question if he’s really a Traitor. I think Dylan may not be long for The Traitors Season 3 but I hope I am wrong. I think he could become a breakout reality TV star and one of the most interesting Faithfuls of the season.

(Image credit: Peacock)

The Changes To The Challenges Make Them Less Interesting Than They Are On The Traitors UK

It’s well known now that The Traitors UK and The Traitors US (and I believe The Traitors Canada) use the same competitions. I don’t mind it and will not join those complaining about these similarities. However, I was slightly annoyed seeing that The Traitors Season 3 US had the cage twist, but with a change.

In the UK version, three players made a sacrifice for the good of the team and were brought back in cages. However, only two of them would get a second chance. The other players then had to distribute coins in the players’ tubes. The first two to be lowered joined the game. The third would be eliminated. The Traitors US did the same challenge without the addition of an elimination.

Derrick, Boston Rob, and Wes Bergmann returned to the game without a risk of elimination. The UK one was more exciting because someone left. The US version clearly wanted Wes, Rob, and Derrick to play and chose to make this competition less exciting with lower stakes.

I don’t mind some changes between the international versions to keep things fresh but I would want changes that make things more interesting, not less.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Danielle Follows The Trend Of Other Legendary Big Brother Players In Not Making It Far

As of January 2025, about a dozen former North American Big Brother players have played The Traitors US and The Traitors Canada. The majority of the players haven’t made it to the finals. One former Big Brother Canada player did very well on their season of The Traitors. However, there has been a pattern of former Big Brother players not doing so well on The Traitors.

This seems especially odd because they should excel on The Traitors. It seems like a game with similar scenarios to the long-running CBS hit reality TV show.

I was not excited when Danielle was selected as a Traitor. It seemed like a bad position for her because if I were playing, she would be one of my first guesses of someone being a Traitor. The role seems made for her. I know some Faithfuls are thinking the same thing. I fear that she will be one of the first Traitors banished and not make it near the finale. I hope I am wrong about this because I want Danielle to make it far, if not win The Traitors Season 3.

It’s time for a Danielle Reyes win.

It’s still very early so I hope that none of my fears about what could happen this season come true. However, if they do, I still think this will be a very entertaining, messy, conversation-starting season.

The Traitors streams every Thursday with a Peacock subscription.