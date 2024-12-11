‘He’s Sort Of Like My James Bond’: Colman Domingo Explains Why He Wants To Do More Seasons Of Netflix’s The Madness, And I Dig His Thinking
The leading man has put a lot of thought into this.
Spoilers for The Madness lie ahead, so read on at your own discretion.
At this point, a number of avid viewers may be looking towards what lies ahead on the 2025 TV schedule, though there are still some sweet entries from this year’s lineup to chat about. Netflix’s The Madness is one of them, and it would seem that the Colman Domingo-fronted limited series is really striking a chord with audiences. Given that, one has to wonder whether this could become an ongoing show. Domingo recently revealed to CinemaBlend that he’d love to make more seasons, and I dig his reason for wanting to do so.
The drama series centers around the character of Muncie Daniels (Colman Domingo) a CNN pundit who’s framed for murder of a white supremacy leader after a trip to the Poconos. Daniels later learns that he’s been set up and seeks to prove his name and, while attempting to do that, he becomes wrapped up in a conspiracy involving a mega-corporation called Revitalize. By the end of the eight-episode season, Muncie manages to avoid death, clear his name and seemingly restore his relationships with his kids and estranged wife.
What’s more is that Muncie also decides to check out of his personal “madness” by quitting his job as a media pundit and becoming a teacher. Daniels does indeed seem to achieve his happy ending, though there could be more to the story. I spoke to Mr. Domingo ahead of the show’s premiere and asked whether he’d be open to reprising his role as Muncie. Needless to say, the Sing Sing actor’s answer was quite clear:
As of this writing, a second season has not been announced. Yet I’d say that the chances of renewal are solid, as The Madness spent a little over a week as the No. 1 streaming TV show in the U.S. amongst Netflix subscription holders. And, even now, it sits in second (only behind new highly-rated original Black Doves). So there’s certainly a chance that the powers that be will give Season 2 the green light. What’s also exciting is that the Euphoria star name-dropped a famous fictional character when making his case:
I like his thinking here, as he seems to be conveying that Muncie is a character that can be dropped into a number of conspiracy-related circumstances. Those who’ve seen the James Bond movies likely know 007 has had a vast array of self-contained adventures throughout his illustrious cinematic history. Some may wonder if Daniels’ further exploits could be as thrilling as Bond’s, but let’s remember that Muncie did leap off a cliff to escape death and took part in that swamp fight. As for story ideas, Colman Domingo told me this:
Like with the conspiracy thrillers that inspired Colman Domingo, The Madness truly put Muncie Daniels through the wringer, and there are certainly ways to continue his story. There were, after all, a few loose plot threads, like the continued rise of Revitalize and that member of white supremacist group The Forge, who evaded capture when the police busted his sector of the group. I, for one, am curious to see what lies ahead for this show.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You can stream The Madness now alongside the best shows on Netflix. Also, be on the lookout for any news regarding a second-season renewal.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.