After Jonathan Majors' Exit As Kang, Rumors Have Swirled. Colman Domingo Has Finally Responded

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, with movie experience and shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. But there have definitely been a few hiccups lately, including Jonathan Majors' firing from the role of Kang after the actor was convicted for assault and harassment. There's been a ton of chatter about which actors could replace Majors as Kang, with the 2024 Oscar nominee Colman Domingo being at the top of the list. And now that actor has opened up about all the chatter online.

The rumors about Colman Domingo playing Kang began in January, and the discourse online hasn't really slowed down. Fans have not-so-patiently been waiting for word from the studio, especially since the character is expected to the next Thanos-level threat to the MCU. The Euphoria actor recently addressed the rumors during a conversation with Pedro Pascal for Vanity Fair, sharing:

I know what you’re going to ask. You’re going to talk about the MCU. It’s funny how people are online talking about this. And the moment it started happening, literally, I think I was on my couch. And I was like, What rumor? Who? Where’s this coming from? I just didn’t think about it. The next day I woke up, it’s everywhere.

Looks like all the online chatter took even Domingo himself by surprise. And as such, we might not want to believe everything we hear about him possibly playing Kang in the MCU. Still, Domingo has expressed interest in playing a villain sometime in the future.

Prior to his arrest and eventual firing, Jonathan Majors played Kang in both seasons of Loki, as well as as the main antagonist in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. And with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty coming down the line, the studio is presumably going to need a replacement sooner rather than later.

Later in that same interview, Colman Domingo spoke more about the concept of playing Kang. He revealed he's had some talks with Marvel studios, although it doesn't seem like anything is official just yet. As he put it:

You know, listen. My team has had conversations with Marvel about some aspect of the MCU for years. Do I know this to be true or not? I actually don’t know. I feel like my team doesn’t bring me something unless it’s real. So I don’t know. I could be in conversation, but I’m not sure. I would welcome a conversation around it. Whatever they’re working out with Jonathan [Majors] and his legacy in the MCU, I feel like I just have to be in my own lane, whatever that is. There’s hearsay, there’s conversations, but I’m not even sure because I feel like nothing comes to me until something’s real. But I’d be down with it

Well, that's intriguing. It sounds like the Fear the Walking Dead actor is down to clown and join the MCU. But it's unclear if that'll happen as Kang or in another role entirely. It seems like he doesn't want to necessarily be involved in the ongoing discourse surrounding Jonathan Majors.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Deadpool 3 on July 26h. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.