After Watching Outer Banks Season 4, Part 1, There Are 3 Things I Want To See In The Next Episodes

Spoilers for Season 4, Part 1 of Outer Banks are ahead

Easily one of Netflix's best teen dramas, Outer Banks has finally returned to the 2024 TV Schedule for its fourth and final season. Like so many original series on the streaming service, the season has been split into two parts, and Part 1 is filled with drama, suspense, and a handful of plot twists. With Part 2 set to drop on November 7th, fans have a little less than a month to spend theorizing over what’s going to happen next, and I definitely have my own wishlist of things I want to see happen in the final episodes.

So far, Season 4 has done a fantastic job of updating fans on what the Pogues have been up to since we last saw them. The first episode of the season gives us details on what happened during the time jump included at the end of Season 3, and then Episode 2 launches the characters straight into a new adventure as they’re tasked with finding a lost amulet tied to Blackbeards’ reign. Never one to stray from action sequences, the first five episodes include an intense scuba dive scene, several near-death experiences, and, of course, treasure hunting.

The action culminates in the final episode of Part 1, leaving every character (and all of us fans) in various states of distress. While it seems like things couldn’t get any worse for the cast of OBX, I’m certain that Season 4 Part 2 is going to put them through even more hell to make their triumph at the end more worth it. I have a lot of expectations heading into these final five episodes, but there are three things at the top of my list that I hope to happen by the time the credits roll for the final time.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Want The Pogues To Find And Keep The Treasure (And I Hope It’s Worth It This Time)

Outer Banks fans might disagree on who the best couple on the show is, but one thing we can all agree on is that the Pogues deserve to find and keep this season’s treasure after all they’ve been through. I would be so mad if the writers decided to pull a Season 2 ending where the Pogues lost the cross to the enemy.

However, finding and keeping the treasure isn’t enough this time; I also need the “Blue Crown” to be worth it. Sure, John B. And the gang found El Dorado in Season 3, but all they walked away with a million dollars in gold that they blew through in less than two years. If they’re risking life and death (again), the “Blue Crown” better come with a price tag that’ll ensure they can live the lives they want and get out of the treasure-hunting game for good. It’s what they deserve.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Need John B. To Open Up To Someone About His Trauma And Get The Help He Needs

I might be alone on this one since it wouldn’t lead to any action sequences, but I would love to see John B. talk to someone, preferably a professional, about his trauma surrounding the loss of his father and his fears of becoming just like him. It’s clear that the leader of the Pogues is struggling this season in more ways than one. He’s more apprehensive to agree to the treasure hunt, and he struggles with throwing himself into danger and risking his life like he’s done for the last three seasons.

While there’s nothing wrong with John B. becoming a bit more cautious now that he has more to lose, I do miss his leadership and adventurous side and would love to see it return before the show ends. But only if it comes back because he’s come to terms with all he’s been through.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Antagonists Need To Pay For What They’ve Done For Once

As great as Outer Banks has been, it has a habit of letting the antagonists of each season off easy. Ward lived for far too many seasons only to die a hero in the end. The Kooks have yet to learn to leave the Pogues alone. Even Mr. Singh’s death felt lackluster in the grand scheme of things.

Since this is the last season of the show, I really hope the writers up the stakes and let the Pogues get the revenge they’ve earned over the last four seasons. I want Cleo to be the one to take down Lightner after what he did to her and Terrance. Sarah deserves to put Rafe in his place and get closure. And the core four Pogues deserve to finally shut the Kooks up by proving that Kildare is their rightful home.



In short, the Pogues deserve to live happily ever after without fear of anyone coming in to ruin everything they’ve built together.

And that’s only the beginning of my wish list for the final five episodes. Of course, I need to know how JJ is going to react to the family bombshell that was dropped on him. Plus, I want to know if my suspicions about who the murderer is are true. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long because Part 2 of Outer Banks will be released on November 7th. For now, you can revisit the Pogues by streaming the first four seasons with a Netflix subscription.