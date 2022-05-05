Ahead Of Dead To Me's Final Season On Netflix, Its Creator Just Landed Her Next Streaming Series

Netflix’s Dead to Me is ending with its third season later this year, which is something that's sure to be bittersweet for fans. While they'll surely miss the dramedy, they can take comfort in knowing that the show’s creator, Liz Feldman, has another series in the works. The producer is reportedly set to gift the streaming giant with No Good Deed.

The newly greenlit show is a dark comedy, according to Deadline. The series centers on three families that are trying to buy the same Spanish villa, which each party believes can improve their lives for the better. However, things apparently don't turn out the way the groups expect. Liz Feldman is set to executive produce alongside Gloria Sanchez Productions' Brittney Segal as well as Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Christie Smith, and Silver Tree. In addition, Tree will direct multiple episodes, including the pilot.

The news of No Good Deed's order at Netflix coincides with a number of big occasions. First of all, it was ordered on May 3, the three-year anniversary of Dead to Me's series premiere. It also comes on the heels of the news that the show's last season (which we already know a few quick things about) is set to arrive this fall, per PEOPLE. As a result, the series will return over two years since the twist-filled second season dropped in May 2020.

As of right now, cast members have not been confirmed for the upcoming show. With the majority of Dead to Me's behind-the-scenes crew returning for the new project, it wouldn't be too surprising if Liz Feldman is also planning to bring some actors over to her latest production, which is just a part of the multi-year development deal the TV boss signed with Netflix back in 2020. Given that both of these shows belong to the same genre, it's clear that she's carving out a specific niche for herself.

It honestly feels like more people are gradually watching and streaming dark comedies, and I can't really blame them. There's just something about a good TV show that manages to skillfully toe the line between humor and tragedy. If her current show is anything to go by, I'd wager that Liz Feldman is going to knock No Good Deed out of the park. Hopefully, further updates on it will arrive sooner rather than later.

However, before we get too focused on her new show, let's look forward to watching the third and final season of Dead to Me when it arrives later this year.